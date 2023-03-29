The 2023 Xiushui Culture and Art Festival kicks off



Songs, dances, poetry recitations… Accompanied by the pattering spring rain, the sound of literature and art was played by Qianmudang Lake. On the afternoon of March 24, the opening ceremony of the 2023 Xiushui Culture and Art Festival “Common Prosperity and Coexistence” kicked off in Qianmu Dang, Youchegang Town, Xiuzhou District.

Peasant paintings are one of the most representative local cultural arts in Xiuzhou. Over the past 40 years, Youchegang Town has cultivated more than 120 creators of peasant paintings, established peasant painting teams such as “Ten Sisters”, “Seven Uncles”, and “Four Girls”, and produced well-known peasant painters such as Miao Huixin, Zhang Jinquan, and Chen Quanhong; Established farmers’ painting positions such as Lingxiang Peasant Painting Museum, Experience Hall, and Studio, and held more than 100 art exhibitions and exchange meetings such as the “Chinese Peasant Painting Town Painting Works Invitation Exhibition”, creating the country’s first legal farmer painting small town town; created more than 5,000 peasant paintings, 370 of which were selected into national and provincial peasant painting exhibitions, and 132 of them won awards, and successively published albums such as “Youchegang Peasant Painting Collection” and “Ten Sisters Peasant Painting”.

At the opening ceremony, Youchegang Town set up peasant painting workshops in 10 villages including Shengfeng Village and Qizhen Village, and then the Youchegang Farmer Painting Art School was officially unveiled. At the scene, Wu Xinyun, Miao Huixin, Wu Fugen Waiting for 10 local farmers’ painting workshop instructors to issue letters of appointment.

“Gather the leadership of local painters in the township, and promote the revitalization of rural culture through their pairing in the village.” Jiang Zhizhi, member of the Party Committee of Youchegang Township, said that he hopes to achieve coverage of the whole town in three years, so that “every village has galleries, everywhere See good”.

Miao Huixin, known as the “Oriental Picasso”, was very excited when he received the letter of appointment as a tutor. He said: “I am a native of Qizhen Village. Now, as the tutor of the farmers’ painting workshop in Qizhen Village, I will drive more villagers to accept Let more farmers improve their cultural literacy in creation.”

Along with the opening of the Xiushui Culture and Art Festival, the “highlight” of Youchegang Township this year – the Second Invitational Exhibition of Chinese Peasant Painting Town Painting Works will also be officially launched.

According to reports, from April to September this year, the Xiushui Culture and Art Festival will hold a series of parent-child activities on peasant paintings, cultural visits, expert forums and other activities to showcase the achievements of Xiuzhou peasant paintings over the past 40 years and further promote the culture of peasant paintings Communication, inheritance and protection. In October this year, the second Invitational Exhibition of Chinese Peasant Painting Towns will be held. At that time, outstanding painters and works from 30 peasant painting towns across the country will be exhibited in Youchegang Township.

Next, Youchegang Town will take this activity as a new starting point to deepen the construction of “Farmer Painting Town”, accelerate the creation of new farmer painting positions such as “Rural Art Museum” and “Linhu Painting Workshop”, and strengthen cooperation with various places. Discussions and discussions will further stimulate the innovative vitality of farmers’ paintings, improve the creation level of farmers’ paintings, let farmers pick up paintbrushes, and inject cultural impetus into the construction of “Quality Linhu, Science and Technology Innovation City”.