Milleproroghe decree, Mattarella signs the decree law so as not to void all the rules, but asks for new rules on beach concessions

The Chamber of Deputies has approved il Milleproroghe decree and with it the postponement of one yearas at 31 December 2024, of bathing concessions and the ban on municipalities from calling for tenders to reassign concessions until 27 July 2023. The date was chosen to allow the government to complete the mapping of the maritime state property and to ascertain the quantity of free and occupied beaches.

Confirmed also there possibility of a further year of derogation, until 31 December 2025, for municipal administrations that should encounter objective difficulties in carrying out the tenders due to disputes or lack of human resources. The text had already passed the Senate on February 15 and on February 23 it obtained the last go-ahead necessary to enter into force.

But the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella sticks with the majority. Indeed, after evaluating the text, he specified that he was signing the bill so as not to invalidate all the rulesbut what is there need for new rules regarding beach concessionsbecause those approved are not homogeneous.

Sergio Mattarella has found two critical points: that the referral would clash with the European indication (the Bolkenstein directive) to tender out state-owned areas, under penalty of the risk of an infringement procedure; and it would also clash with a sentence of the Council of State of November 2021 which set the deadline for the extensions of existing concessions to 31 December 2023.

Prime Minister Meloni seemed willing to change the rule already during the examination at Palazzo Madama, but the resistors Of Lega e Come on Italy they prevented it.

Of the thousand extensions: P. Chigi, attention and in-depth analysis of Mattarella’s references

“Compared to the rule that is formally in force, what the Head of State recalled will deserve attention and study by the Government in comparison with the parliamentary forces”. Thus sources of Palazzo Chigi with respect to what was noted by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in the letter to the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, which accompanies the promulgation of the law converting the milleproroghe decree, in which the Head of State advanced some observations, among which the one on the need to revise the rule on bathing establishments.

