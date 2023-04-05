Home Business Matteo Marzotto sells MinervaHub to San Quirico and Xenon
Business

Matteo Marzotto sells MinervaHub to San Quirico and Xenon

by admin
Matteo Marzotto sells MinervaHub to San Quirico and Xenon

Matteo Marzotto sells MinervaHub to San Quirico and Xenon

San Quirico, Xenon Private Equity, Ambria Holding and the current minority shareholders of MinervaHub announce that today they have signed an investment agreement under which SQ, upon completion of the transaction, will hold approximately 75% of the capital of MinervaHub, while the remaining approximately 25% will be held by Xenon jointly with other co-investors. Matthew Marzotto will continue to serve as president of MinervaHub.

MinervaHub, which represents the main Italian group in the sector of finishes and materials for luxury accessories, has revenues of over 170 million euros, a portfolio that includes over 1000 customers including 20 of the top luxury brands, and over 700 direct employees.

MinervaHub was born in 2022

MinervaHub was born in 2022 from the merger of XPP Seven, chaired by Gianfranco Piras, and Ambria Holding, chaired by Matteo Marzotto, two entrepreneurial initiatives that have brought together some of the best manufacturing companies in the sector over the years. The MinervaHub currently includes Conceria Zuma Pelli Pregiate Srl (Pisa), Audasit Inc.(USA), Just Gators Inc.(USA), Centrorettili Srl(Pisa), Quake Srl (Vicenza), Jato 1991 Srl(Bologna), Jato India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Jato Garments Pvt. Ltd., Koverlux Srl (Bergamo), Oroplac Srl (Florence), SP Plast Creating Srl (Fermo), Luciani & Co. Srl, Gruppo Meccaniche Luciani Srl (Macerata), Galvanica Formelli Srl (Arezzo) and MA.GUI. Srl (Arezzo), Zeta Catene (Arezzo) companies operating in the fashion-luxury market, design, sportswear, cosmetics, jewelry and automotive.

Creating value in the future

Matthew Marzotto declared: “I am happy and proud that an investor of the caliber of San Quirico, with its entrepreneurial and industrial history, seize the potential of MinervaHub as primary, unprecedented supply platform for top-of-the-range accessories, with his formidable artisan-industrial skills, to transform the creative ideas of the most celebrated brands in the world into products of absolute excellence in compliance with the most challenging ESG standards. I am sure that the vision and skills of San Quirico combined with those of the team that generated MinervaHub will be decisive in the growth and creation of future value”.

You may also like

Heat pump becomes a piece of furniture –...

Alternative finance is growing in Italy: private debt,...

Justice – Mike Pence now ready to testify...

Francisi, Milano Cortina Foundation: «The best choice for...

Need for clarification – After the CS debacle:...

Ubs, outgoing CEO Hamers reassures shareholders after the...

Is Germany’s nuclear phase-out negligent or progressive?

Resolution 52 of 03/21/2023 – Acknowledgment of the...

Government decides on the electricity price brake for...

“Insufficient”: Lindner escalates the dispute over EU debt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy