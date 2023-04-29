May 1, 10 million on vacation: this is how much will be spent

How many on holiday for May Day

They will be 10 million i tourists moving around Italy in the four days of bridge of May 1st, from today to Monday Labor Day. In this time they will stay overnight in accommodation, hotels and non-hotel facilities, a total of four and a half million holidaymakers, the rest will reopen second box or will visit friends and relatives. One in five tourists, i.e. just over two million, will be a foreigner. The economic movement determined by these flows will lead to a respectable total turnover, worth over 4.5 billion.

To predict one investigation conducted by CNA Tourism and Commerce among associates from all over our country. From this work it appears that the two spring bridges (which gravitated around 25 April and 1 May) overall are destined to involve 18 million tourists for 10 million overnight stays in accommodation facilities and a turnover exceeding 10 billion euros.

To tow the tourist revenue of the May 1 long weekend mainly the return of foreign holidaymakers, characterized by levels of consumption much higher than the average: they generally ensure three overnight stays per capita in accommodation facilities. The strong dollar is driving tourists from the United States of America to Europe, and Italy in particular. France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Holland and Ireland are the countries from which the greatest number of Europeans is arriving.

From magnet they will do artistic events (exhibitions, shows, concerts) such as the Concertone in Rome or the Comicon, the international comic book fair in Naples. The initiative of museums and gods free state archaeological parks on the anniversary of April 25, desired for the first time in history by the current minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, it seems destined to reverberate its success also on the days of this bridge, allowing for full houses in cultural institutions and generally in cities and art villages , all the more so if the forecasted weather whims between Sunday and Monday are confirmed. Outdoor activities, the search for the food and wine treasures of which Italy is full, the desire to “get your hands dirty” in experiential, artisanal or agricultural activities, will be other magnets for Italian and foreign tourists.

According to the Tourism Observatory of Confcommercemade by SWG, will be at least 8 million Italians who will take advantage of the May Day holiday for a long weekend, or even a holiday for a few days. At least, since it is a figure that could grow thanks to the contribution of 3.1 million undecided people, currently held back mainly by uncertain weather forecasts. If 75% have only planned a short break, with a maximum of one or two nights, there is in fact also 4% who will allow themselves a full week, with no less than five nights spent away from home.

The study also pointed out that the radius of the displacements it will be rather limited, as usually happens on the occasion of this holiday: one in two holidaymakers will remain in the immediate vicinity of their place of residence, or in any case within their own region. The remaining half will instead move outside the region, but always in Italy, or even abroad, but only in 9% of cases.

Il budget average will be of 350 euro per person all inclusive, preferably to reach a seaside resort (30%). Among the domestic destinations, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Campania and Puglia win, while France, Spain and Portugal climb on the podium of the favorite destinations of those going beyond the Alps. (Ticker)