Seregno (Monza), he beat his pregnant partner: 41 year old arrested

Carabinieri A 41-year-old man, originally from the province of Monza, was arrested by the Carabinieri of Seregno for having attacked, beaten and harassed his 36-year-old ex-partner. The violence would have taken place between 2018 and 2022, even when the woman was pregnant with her (“You’re fat”, she told her to humiliate her) and in front of their first child. The 41-year-old, a Giussanese resident in the province of Turin, is also accused of violating the ban on approaching Lombardy and the province of Turin.

According to the investigations, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, the 41-year-old had threatened and beaten his partner on several occasions, even in front of his first two-year-old son. During the period of coexistence with the victim, he hit the woman with slaps on her face and body, pushing her and making her fall to the ground, even while she was pregnant with her, insulting and humiliating her, making her feel fat and unappreciated.

The mistreatment allegedly began in 2018 and ended in 2022, when, in the end, the woman, after yet another attack, while expecting the second child, decided to leave him and report him.

The man was arrested for violating the ban on approaching his ex-partner in recent days. The carabinieri of the Seregno Station Command, in the province of Monza-Brianza, carried out a precautionary custody order in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

