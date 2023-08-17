Home » Mayor Zhao Hongyu Meets with Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. to Discuss Cooperation for Hebi City’s High-Quality Development
Business

Mayor Zhao Hongyu Meets with Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. to Discuss Cooperation for Hebi City’s High-Quality Development

by admin

Hebi City Welcomes Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

On August 16, Mayor Zhao Hongyu of Hebi City met with Chen Weizhong, Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., at Hebi Yingbin Garden. The meeting was attended by Hao Zhijun, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

During the meeting, Mayor Zhao Hongyu warmly welcomed Chen Weizhong and his team, providing a brief introduction to the current situation of Hebi City and its economic and social development. Mayor Zhao emphasized Hebi’s advantageous natural environment, rich historical heritage, strong industrial foundation, favorable business environment, and strategic location. He stated that Hebi is an ideal place for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment. The Mayor acknowledged Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. for its talented workforce, strong capabilities, and remarkable growth momentum. He expressed his hope for the two sides to enhance communication and cooperation, plan practical collaborations, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Chen Weizhong, Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., spoke highly of Hebi City’s development orientation, industrial foundation, and business environment. He pledged to strengthen communication with Hebi, identify more areas for cooperation, and contribute to the city’s high-quality economic and social development.

Prior to the meeting, Chen Weizhong and his delegation visited Baoshan Economic Development Zone Wisdom Baoshan Exhibition Hall, Henan Energy Group Hebi Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., and Meirui Technology Polyurethane Industrial Park.

The meeting between Mayor Zhao Hongyu and Chairman Chen Weizhong reflects the commitment of Hebi City to attract investment and foster collaborative partnerships for its continued development.

You may also like

Xi downplays weakening economy – and attests the...

Rents for students, Milan is still the most...

Premier Li Qiang Presides over Second Plenary Meeting...

Build 1000€ passive income: better with ETFs or...

Beijing tripped up in chips: Intel’s maxi-investment jumps

Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of Major Development Projects...

Redcare Pharmacy CEO threatens federal government lawsuit

Cuban Banks Offer 6% Discount for Electronic Payments...

From Sicily to Aosta, this is how companies...

Calls for Reduction or Exemption of Stamp Duty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy