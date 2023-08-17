Mayor Zhao Hongyu Meets with Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. to Discuss Cooperation for Hebi City’s High-Quality Development

Hebi City Welcomes Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

On August 16, Mayor Zhao Hongyu of Hebi City met with Chen Weizhong, Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., at Hebi Yingbin Garden. The meeting was attended by Hao Zhijun, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

During the meeting, Mayor Zhao Hongyu warmly welcomed Chen Weizhong and his team, providing a brief introduction to the current situation of Hebi City and its economic and social development. Mayor Zhao emphasized Hebi’s advantageous natural environment, rich historical heritage, strong industrial foundation, favorable business environment, and strategic location. He stated that Hebi is an ideal place for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment. The Mayor acknowledged Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. for its talented workforce, strong capabilities, and remarkable growth momentum. He expressed his hope for the two sides to enhance communication and cooperation, plan practical collaborations, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Chen Weizhong, Chairman of Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., spoke highly of Hebi City’s development orientation, industrial foundation, and business environment. He pledged to strengthen communication with Hebi, identify more areas for cooperation, and contribute to the city’s high-quality economic and social development.

Prior to the meeting, Chen Weizhong and his delegation visited Baoshan Economic Development Zone Wisdom Baoshan Exhibition Hall, Henan Energy Group Hebi Coal Chemical Co., Ltd., and Meirui Technology Polyurethane Industrial Park.

The meeting between Mayor Zhao Hongyu and Chairman Chen Weizhong reflects the commitment of Hebi City to attract investment and foster collaborative partnerships for its continued development.