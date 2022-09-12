Listen to the audio version of the article

A lot of love and passion for MX-5 in Italy, so much so that in just three weeks it is sold out for the rally on September 18th at the Modena racetrack. After two years of pandemic, the Italian rally of the most beloved spider in the world returns with the aim of beating the Dutch rally which in 2013 managed to gather 683 cars, in turn surpassing the previous record of 459 Mazda MX-5, set in 2010 in Essen, Germany. The conditions are all there: registrations have been closed with about 900 cars registered, reaching, in fact, the sold-out in just three weeks.

Fans from all over Europe in Modena

And also a preview From North to South, Italy will be present with its fan clubs, but not only. Dozens of myatists from all over Europe have already decided to cross the old continent in order not to miss the opportunity to be part of a unique event. There will be special guests, starting with Nobuhiro Yamamoto, the Japanese engineer who has overseen the development of the MX-5 since the first generation, launched in 1989; the driver and test driver Loris Bicocchi and Davide Cironi, the creator of one of the most followed YouTube channels on cars, together with the MX-5 of the Drive Experience Academy. Among the 900 MX-5s present at the rally there will be a very special one, which will be unveiled in world premiere on September 18: it is the NM Concept, the first creation of the startup Gorgona Cars, created by automotive journalist Omar Abu Eideh and by the engineer David Galliano who will not fail to surprise all fans of the legendary roadster.

Mazda always close to its fans

In the two years of limitations due to Covid-19, Mazda has not, however, lacked its proximity to its customers. In fact, it managed to organize the “Back To Drive” event, a traveling meeting that touched almost all the regions of Italy, and which took place in full compliance with the safety of the participants. This was the opportunity for 1,171 MX-5 owners to return to driving on fascinating routes in some of the most beautiful areas of Italy, from the Alta Murgia National Park, to the valleys of Monte Terminillo, up to Passo del Tonale in Brescia.

Miata in Italy: a dedicated resort

The great passion for the two Japanese places pushed Andrea Mancini to open Miataland, a resort near Todi where relaxation and the air of engines come together in a perfect mix for those who want to relax and love the wind in their hair. immersed in the green of Tuscany and surrounded by roads with curves and ups and downs excellent for driving the best-selling roadster in the world. The structure consists of a farmhouse from the 1700s and an important stone villa that overlooks the swimming pool and “frame” the Umbrian hills from Todi to Perugia. A panorama that takes the heart. The large arcades that surround the villa become the perfect place to host events to remember; and the wooden shed houses the rarest and most exclusive miata and eunos roadster from all over the world.

How to stay updated on the gathering

