Mcc, the board of directors expires today. The nomination match with Bari

The nomination match between Mcc and Popolare Bari

The node at the top of the Mcc that blocked the renewal of the board of the Mcc could soon be dissolved People of Bari. The indications of the shareholder Invitalia they are already there and the green light is awaited from the ministries. A meeting is scheduled for today Mediocredito Centralecalled to approve the 2022 budget, which also sanctions the expiry of the current board. Even if they are not currently received directions for a change to the agenda with the appointment of the board of directors.

From July 2022 the waiting for the successor

At the moment, Bernardo Mattarella it is still in full functions as Chief Executive Officer, pending the appointment of his successor. Since July 2022, the manager has also been the CEO of Invitalia. The appointment of his successor in Mcc was expected shortly, but the fall of Draghi government and the elections caused the indication of the name for the subsidiary to be postponed.

The impasse on nominations

In October, with the Meloni government at the height of his duties, the appointment looked like he might come in short times. But the game of public appointments also caused the renewal of Mcc’s CEO to be postponed pending the definition of key posts in the large public companies. At this point, however, the solution cannot be postponed. Also because without the new CEO of Mcc there can be no new board of Popolare di Bari, main subsidiary (the other is the Savings Bank of Orvieto) of Mediocredito.

For Bari the Divella hypothesis

Among the names circulated in recent months, that of the former number one of Sace, Pierfrancesco Latini. But the overall balance found between the centre-right majority parties will also have consequences on this box. The other members of the Mcc board are Maximilian Caesar (president, who is also president of Bari) and three managers of Invitalia: Leonarda Sansone, Gabriella Forte e Pasquale Ambrose.

Divella hypothesis for the presidency of Bari

Once the Mcc issue has been resolved, the new Bari assembly must be convened with a 15 days notice. While the list of candidates for the board must be filed a week before. At Popolare should be confirmed CEO Christian Carrus, but even on this no indications, not even informal ones, would have arrived from the political side. While the name of the industrialist has been circulated for the presidency Vincent Divella.