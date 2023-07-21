economy gyms

McFit operator slows down expansion abroad

At McFit, equipment is also under scrutiny

The managers of the McFit gym chain want to stabilize the company financially after it suffered severe losses during the corona pandemic. To this end, global expansion will be scaled back. But changes are also planned in the German studios.

The Berlin fitness studio operator RSG Group (McFit, John Reed, Gold’s Gym) is slowing down its international expansion. This is one of the measures to stabilize the group after the accidental death of the founder Rainer Schaller last year and to lead to new growth, said co-managing director Jobst Müller-Trimbusch WELT AM SONNTAG: “We have stopped the expansion of our self-operated studios into new countries where we only have a handful of studios. This applies to Switzerland, the Netherlands and Great Britain, for example.”

However, the international growth of the purchased Gold’s Gym brand continues through franchisees. There are first interested parties for the group branches in Spain that are up for sale. “However, the currently high interest rates make it difficult for us to make a good deal for both sides,” said the manager.

Müller-Trimbusch said he wanted to “focus the group on strategic growth areas”. The company is therefore giving up its fashion brand “Marcell von Berlin”. “The core brands McFit and John Reed will be most important, as will Gold’s Gym for the international business, which we acquired in 2020,” said Müller-Trimbusch.

The recovery after the closures in the pandemic took a long time. Only now is the group with 1.9 million members back to about the level before the Corona period.

Co-managing director Hagen Wingertszahn announced a revised brand identity for McFit for the German market. “It is already clear that we will expand training areas only for women.

On the other hand, we check whether space-consuming areas, for example for spinning, i.e. for training bikes that are only used a few hours a day, are still up to date,” he told WELT AM SONNTAG.

The plans to open a branch of the luxury concept Heimat in Berlin have been abandoned by the two successors of the deceased founder. It remains with the branches in Los Angeles and Paris.

