McKinsey is supposed to help after BaFin’s anger over IT deficiencies

Not only in terms of size, but also in the choice of McKinsey employees, Allianz has not compromised: among them there are supposed to be specialists from Switzerland and the USA, report those familiar with the scene. Sure: The band of consultants will probably cost Allianz a lot of money. Nevertheless, there should be no doubt that McKinsey’s commitment is right. Firstly, because the IT deficiencies are sometimes serious. The BaFin auditors are said to have complained that employees may have been able to access sensitive systems without permission. In addition, the supervisors are said to have complained about inadequate management of the IT projects. And in addition to the severity of the defects, there is a second good reason for using “Meckie”: the time to correct the defects is short.

