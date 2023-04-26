McLaren 750S: the 750 hp two-seater sports debut. That’s how

Listen to the audio version of the article

V8 engine and rear wheel drive. The new 750S is McLaren’s lightest and most powerful production-equipped, available in coupé and convertible body styles, it’s undoubtedly the supercar for purists. Designed and engineered following meticulous analysis of the acclaimed McLaren 720S, the new 750S combines advances in weight savings, powertrain performance, aerodynamics and dynamic excellence to take the driving experience to new benchmark levels.

Weight: key factor for performance and driving pleasure

Its low weight is a key factor in its dynamic performance. At just 1,389kg (including fluids and 90% fuel), it weighs 30kg less than a 720S – a clear example of McLaren’s dedication to lightweight engineering. This philosophy of performance-driven innovation is highlighted by features such as carbon-fibre trimmed racing seats that are overall 17.5kg lighter than the base seats in a 720S. The new ultra-lightweight 10-spoke forged wheels are the lightest on a production McLaren, saving 13.8kg. The new driver instrument display is 1.8 kg lighter. The glass in the windscreen also contributes to the weight reduction, saving 1.6kg. With all available carbon-fibre options selected to reduce weight, the coupe has a lightest dry configuration weight of 1,277kg, offering a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587 hp per ton. This is a significant weight reduction of an impressive 193kg over its closest competitor and offers a weight/power advantage of 22PS. But the Spider version is also designed with the same attention to weight reduction. It features a retractable hardtop (Rht), rollover protection system and a bespoke rear upper structure for the carbon fiber monocoque, but such is the strength of the carbon fiber monocoque that no additional reinforcement is needed. This ensures that the Spider is equally impressive in terms of weight/power and leads the segment with 566hp per tonne, with its dry weight of just 1,326kg.

Performance: the power of the 750 HP twin-turbo V8

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an output of 750hp and 800Nm of torque offers exceptional performance with the 750S capable of covering 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7 .2 seconds (7.3 seconds for the Spider). On-the-fly acceleration is amplified by gear optimization of the seven-speed transmission and a revised kickdown control strategy. Claimed emissions are 276 g/km (Wltp) and the combined fuel consumption released by the manufacturer is 12. 2l/100km. McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control hydraulic suspension is capable of combining incredibly precise body control with an extraordinarily smooth ride, now even more capable in the new PCC III version. The 750S is also more agile than the reference car it replaces, with improved front-end grip supported by a 6mm wider front track and new suspension geometry. The rims are 19″ at the front and 20″ at the rear. McLaren electro-hydraulic steering, widely recognized for its precision and effective response, now has a quicker steering ratio and a new power assist pump. Also available is an adaptive braking system designed for the track, using ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the system of the McLaren Senna, together with a new brake booster and vacuum pump and an integrated caliper cooling technology inspired by Formula 1.

How it is inside: high quality materials

The interior of the 750S is fully upholstered in leather or a combination of Alcantara and Nappa leather is available with the new TechLux and Performance interior themes. The quality of the materials blends with innovative technology, where there are the new displays with the instrument panel mounted on the steering column that moves in unison. This driver-focused display is mounted in a binnacle that has controls for selecting Powertrain and Handling modes on either side, meaning the driver can effortlessly shift between Comfort, Sport and Track Active Dynamic settings while keeping their hands on the steering wheel and total concentration on the road. The McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) is another innovative McLaren technology that makes its debut on the 750S and adds a further dimension to the driver’s interface with the car. Activated using a button with the McLaren Speedmark, the system allows drivers to personalize their McLaren driving experience by memorizing a bespoke dynamic preference which can be instantly recalled with a simple press of the Mcl button. New features are also behind the wheel, such as Apple CarPlay and the new Central Information Screen, which features richer and more detailed graphics to further enhance the driving experience. The Rear View and Surround View camera system has also been updated, for greater definition and clarity and a new vehicle lift system raises the front of the 750S in just four seconds compared to the 10 seconds needed in a 720S. Also available are new super-light carbon fiber racing seats, as well as track-developed Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires and lightweight titanium wheel bolts. A full three-year vehicle warranty and scheduled maintenance/service plan Three year olds are included as standard with the new 750S, which is available to order now from the McLaren dealer network.