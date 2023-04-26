Slow Food Carinthia Guide 2023: the culinary travel companion of Carinthia advertising

Carinthia advertising

In Carinthia, the tasteful interface of Alps-Adriatic cuisine, unique treasures from alpine pastures and lakes meet Mediterranean enjoyment and lightness. Carinthia is a Slow Food pioneer country, a success story of committed farmers and passionate hosts. They all make Carinthia a place of good and enjoyable life. The Slow Food maxim – Good. Clean. Fair. – will also be followed by the new Slow Food Carinthia Guide, the fourth edition of which will be published in 2023. Available free of charge as a download or in book format for 7 euros.

The guide is a culinary travel guide for all those who want to go on a journey of discovery through Carinthia, to traditional inns and award-winning chefs, to farm shops and slow food villages. It is a unique guide through the pleasures of the country, which focuses on 89 restaurants and inns, 33 alpine huts and wine taverns, 84 farm shops, 64 colorful markets and almost 100 festivals.

Snail as a symbol of the Slow Food movement

A total of 89 restaurants and inns have qualified for the new Slow Food Carinthia Guide. All of them have dedicated themselves to the symbol of the snail, for maximum transparency and security. For the chefs, it’s not just about taste, it’s about regional and seasonal. They are concerned with craftsmanship, tradition, sustainability, honesty and quality of life.

The 70-strong jury made its choice precisely according to these criteria and after repeated checks. All hosts also rely on certified quality and origin assurance. The number of snails shows the intensity with which the Slow Food values ​​”Good. Clean. Fair.” are lived.

Good.Clean.Fair. – the Carinthian Slow Food philosophy

“Gut” stands for good taste and authentic food culture. “Clean” means food where short distances and the well-being of people, animals and nature are taken into account. The prices for manufacturers should be “fair”. This Good.Clean.Fair requirement goes back to the Italian journalist Carlo Petrini, the founder of the Slow Food movement. In 1986 he and a handful of activists protested against the opening of a fast-food outlet by eating spaghetti at the Spanish Steps in Rome. Even if the branch was opened anyway, this campaign began the triumph of the Slow Food movement around the world.

The importance of Carinthian cuisine in tourism

For 16 percent of all holidaymakers in Carinthia, the cuisine with regional dishes and drinks is the decisive factor in their travel decision. Ascending trend. For 58% of holidaymakers in Carinthia, eating out is one of the top 10 activities on holiday (T-Mona 2022). “Slow Food is a path that leads back to the roots and at the same time into the future. A way that leaves the added value in the region, ensures a healthy cycle of production, refinement and enjoyment, a way with which Carinthia identifies itself as part of the great Alps-Adriatic region,” says Kärnten Werbung Managing Director Mag. Klaus Ehrenbrandtner to the point. Ehrenbrandtner goes on to state that 84% of Austrians want to know where their food comes from and 82% of Austrians and 80% of Germans prefer regional food and would buy it if it were more readily available.

A strong togetherness

“Slow Food Carinthia is the result of excellent cooperation between agriculture and tourism. The Slow Food Carinthia Guide is a visible sign of this respectful partnership and of the lived regionality in Carinthia. The most important ingredient for the authentic cuisine are the regional products with excellent quality. We can be proud of our food producers and the committed tourism companies that ensure sustainable added value in the regions out of conviction and passion. The unbridled success of Slow Food is also reflected in this year’s Slow Food Carinthia Guide, which, as a culinary guide, shows us the diversity of Carinthian cuisine,” says Tourism Provincial Secretary Sebastian Schuschnig.

Slow Food Carinthia Guide: 10 times the highest rating

A total of 8 restaurants achieved the highest rating with five snails, 11 with 4.5 snails and 40 with 4 snails. 19 restaurants are happy about 3.5 snails, 11 about 3 snails. The highest rating of five snails is given to: Genießerhotel Die Forelle am Weissensee, das daberer. the biohotel in Dellach in the Gailtal, Bärenwirt in Hermagor, Gasthof Grünwald Dellach in the Gailtal, Liegl am Hiegl in St. Georgen am Längsee, Restaurant Moritz in Grafenstein, Gasthof zum Dorfschmied in Klein St. Paul and the Sicherheit fish restaurant in Tainach.

But the Slow Food Carinthia Guide not only puts restaurants and inns in front of the curtain. 33 wine taverns and alpine huts also meet the criteria of the strict jury. 2 of them even get the certificate with 5 snails – Alexander Alm and Huaba Hittn. The further snail award: 13 companies with 4.5; 14 establishments with 4; 4 farms with 3.5.

Culinary festivals and events

A large chapter in the “Handbook for Culinary Explorers” is dedicated to the Carinthian festivals. Here the spectrum ranges from visitor-intensive traditional events, such as e.g. B. Villacher Kirchtag to culinary events such. B. the kitchen and hut cult in the Villach region, Alpen-Adria culinary days in Klagenfurt to insider tips in hidden places, e.g. B. the Slow Food breakfast in a Slow Food village. Many culinary festivals offer the special opportunity to taste a large selection of regional and farm products. The festivals, like markets and farm shops, are a wonderful opportunity to buy typical Carinthian delicacies for yourself and as a souvenir to take home.

Slow Food thought spreads

The new guide also refers to eleven designated Slow Food villages and three Slow Food Travel regions – Lesachtal/Gailtal/Weissensee, Mittelkärnten and Lavanttal. They make you want to get to the bottom of the good products. With selected Slow Food experiences, from stirring butter and making cheese to baking bread, kneading original Carinthian pasta and discovering herbs.

The Slow Food Carinthia Guide also lists the two unique Slow Food Presidio products in Carinthia, which are overseen by the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity to protect local and artisanal food and support its producers. The Lesachtaler bread and the Kletzenbirne have the Slow Food Presidio seal in Carinthia.

The guide is now available online at www.kaernten.at/slowfoodguide downloaded and ordered online for 7 euros.

