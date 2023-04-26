Home » The Restless series on Superstar on May 6 | MobIT
The Restless series on Superstar on May 6

by admin
The Restless series on Superstar on May 6

Darko Nikolić’s series “Restless” produced by Telekom Srbija will premiere on May 6 at 9 p.m. on Superstar TV as part of m:tel IPTV.

Source: m:tel

The series follows inspector Mirna Paligorić, haunted by her own restlessness, who solves a five-year-old crime case and accidentally exposes the connection between the state, the secret service and crime.

The lives of police officers, criminals and seemingly random participants are entangled in a “system of merged courts” that leads to unexpected and sobering situations that leave them all restless.

The roles are played by:
Nikolina Friganović, Gordan Kicić, Strahinja Blažić, Vanja Ejdus, Mladen Andrejević, Boris Pingović, Milan Čučilović, Marinko Prga, Dejan Aćimović, Marko Gvero, Vukašin Jovanović, Igor Benčina, Nikola Pavlović, Izudin Bajrović, Ljubomir Bandović, Jovan Vlaović, Jelena Stupljanin , Ana Mandić, Gorica Popović, Milena Predić

You will be able to watch the series every weekend at the same time via the Superstar channel, which is available as part of m:tel IPTV, m:SAT offer and ON TV.

Watch the trailer for the series at line.

(mtel)

