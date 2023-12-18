Home » Media industry capital outflow list: Aofei Entertainment, Chinese Online, etc. top the list of net outflows_ Oriental Fortune Network
The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index fell 0.40% on December 18, with fluctuations in various industries. Among Shenwan’s industries, 5 managed to rise, with transportation and household appliances leading the gains at 0.55% and 0.36% respectively. However, electrical equipment and social services experienced significant declines of 2.50% and 2.37% respectively, with the media industry also being impacted with a 2.29% decrease.

In terms of funds, the net outflow of main funds in both cities amounted to 26.008 billion yuan throughout the day. Despite this, there were also net inflows of main funds in 5 industries, with the transportation and banking industries leading the way.

The media industry, however, faced significant challenges as it saw a net outflow of 5.036 billion yuan throughout the day. With 131 stocks in the industry, 18 rose while an overwhelming 112 fell. Notably, Aofei Entertainment, Chinese Online, and Zhangqu Technology experienced net outflows exceeding 100 million yuan, signifying substantial challenges for these companies.

This data serves as a reminder of the riskiness of the stock market, and all investment decisions should be approached cautiously. The source of this article is the Securities Times Network with the original author being Databao. Note, the article does not constitute investment advice.

