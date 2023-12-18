Pianguan County in China has been hit with heavy snowfall, causing a significant disruption to daily life. Since December 10, extreme snowfall and low-temperature rain and snow have made it difficult for residents to go about their daily activities.

However, the county government officials and masses have come together to address the issue and ensure the safety and well-being of the community. County Party Committee Secretary Yang Xiaohong and County Party Committee Deputy Secretary and County Magistrate Gao Yuelong have been on the front lines, commanding and dispatching efforts to remove the snow and ice.

Government officials and volunteers have been working tirelessly to clear the snow and ice from sidewalks and roads, making it easier and safer for pedestrians and vehicles to travel. The environmental sanitation department has also been working around the clock to ensure that the snow is cleared as quickly as possible, minimizing the inconvenience caused by the snowfall.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, as they have been praised for their dedication and commitment to serving the community. The theme education with practical actions has shown the true spirit of unity and cooperation in Pianguan County.

Despite the ongoing snow clearing efforts, the county government officials and masses remain committed to ensuring the convenience and safety of residents’ travel. The community’s resilience and determination in the face of extreme weather conditions serve as an inspiration for others facing similar challenges.

The snow clearing work is still in progress, but the collective efforts of the government officials and volunteers in Pianguan County serve as a shining example of unity and determination in the face of adversity.