



Deportivo Cuenca has the great opportunity to be located in the leading lot of the LigaPro Serie A. This Monday, March 21, it will receive Cumbayá FC at the closing of the third date. The match will start at 7:00 p.m. at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium.

Emelec, Independiente del Valle, El Nacional and Gualaceo lead the standings with six units. The Austral Express can join the group to be respected at home against a difficult rival, for a reason it is undefeated.

‘Pato’ Hurtado’s team tied with Guayaquil City and beat Independiente del Valle. With four units, today he will leave more than motivated because a victory would place him as the only leader in national football.

Summoned

The Morlaco coaching staff summoned 23 footballers, including ‘Pancho’ Mera, who could add minutes in the second half, depending on the circumstances of the commitment. The Carchense midfielder comes from recovering from a micro tear at the level of the right femoral biceps.

Played two dates, Cuenca registers three goals for and three goals against. With the aim of improving the definition and getting the goal to zero, he could show another tactical image. Andrés López and Richard Farías would form a line of four with central defenders Bruno Duarte and Luciano Recalde.

In midfield, Nicolás Rinaldi and Rodrigo Melo would help in the containment while Sergio López would try to connect on the wings with Lucas Mancinelli and Vilington Branda to generate scoring options for Raúl Becerra.

Record

In the history of Ecuadorian football, both clubs met only twice. It was in 2022. Cuenca took four of six points. They won in Quito, but gave up two points at home.

The capitalists were close to taking a win with a goal from Leandro Bazán (20′). Fortunately, the ‘Leones’ reacted immediately and managed to equalize through Mancinelli (32′).