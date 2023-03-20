The matches that will be played in March by the Argentine National Team of men’s soccer, current world champion after the consecration in Qatar 2022, can be seen on Public TV. This was established by the national government, which declared the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Curacao as “of relevant interest.”

The decision was formalized through the resolution 228/2023published this Monday, March 20 in the Official bulletinwith the signature of the chief of staff Agustín Rossi.

The measure reaches the friendly with Panama, which the Argentine National Team will face on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 p.m. at the Monumental de Núñez Stadium; and the meeting with Curaçao, that the team from Lionel Messi and company must play on Tuesday the 28th at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina National Team: Enzo Fernández and Tagliafico the first world champions to arrive in the country

Dispute with T&C

The Government ordered this measure after failing to reach an agreement with Torneos y Competencias, a Grupo Clarín station with the rights to broadcast the matches of the team that it directs Lionel Scaloni. Agustín Rossi himself explained the signal’s refusal to sell the rights to Public TV.

“We tried to buy the rights and we received resistance, rejection and excuses. Thus, until today, the national team’s matches could only be seen on the TyC Sports signal, a private channel of which Grupo Clarín is a shareholder,” wrote the chief of staff in your account Twitter.

Lionel Scaloni, DT world champion, will direct the Argentine National Team in friendlies.

The official affirmed that “it is not necessary to elaborate on the significance of these parties for our people.” And he announced that they decided “to establish that all the matches of the national team are declared” sporting events of relevant interest ”, within the framework of the powers that the Audiovisual Communication Services Law confers on the @jefaturaAR“.

“This decision guarantees the right of universal access to the contents of the matches. If the company does not comply, the penalties determined by the actions may be applied, which can go as far as their exclusion from the registry as companies providing audiovisual services,” he completed. Rossi.

Unusual: they arrested a fan who wanted to buy resale tickets to see the Argentine National Team at the Monumental

What does resolution 228/2023 say

RESOL-2023-228-APN-JGM

City of Buenos Aires, 03/18/2023

SEEN EX-2023-29926849- -APN-DGDYD#JGM, Laws Nos. 25,342 and 26,522; Decrees Nos. 1225 of August 31, 2010, 267 of December 29, 2015, 916 of August 4, 2016, 801 of September 5, 2018 and 7 of December 10, 2019.

CONSIDERING:

That Law No. 25,342 provides that sports associations and/or holders of television broadcasting rights for soccer matches in which the Argentine National Team participates, organized by the International Federation of Associated Soccer, the South American Soccer Confederation or the Committee Olímpico Internacional, must market these rights in such a way as to guarantee the live transmission of said matches to the entire national territory.

That, likewise, article 77 of Law No. 26,522 guarantees the right to universal access –through audiovisual communication services– to content of relevant interest and sporting events, football matches or any other genre or specialty.

That, then, article 78 of the aforementioned normative plexus provides as one of the assumptions to reach those events of national importance.

That it is not necessary to develop extensively what the practice of soccer means for the inhabitants of the ARGENTINE REPUBLIC, and even less because of its proximity in time, the importance acquired by the ARGENTINE MALE FOOTBALL TEAM obtaining the CHAMPIONSHIP DEL MUNDO in the “FIFA World Cup QATAR 2022″, which meant the third world title in its history.

That all this was reflected on December 20, 2022 with approximately FIVE MILLION (5,000,000) people on the streets across the country and in virtual lines to purchase tickets for the friendly matches to be held during the month of March in our country.

That, on the other hand, the Audiovisual Communication Services Law establishes that the FEDERAL AUDIOVISUAL COMMUNICATION COUNCIL must prepare an annual list of events of general interest for television retransmission or broadcast, with respect to which the exercise of exclusive rights must be fair , reasonable and non-discriminatory.

That article 29 of Decree No. 267/15, amending the aforementioned Law, establishes that: “Until such time as the Federal Communications Council is constituted, temporarily and “ad referendum” of the same, the functions that correspond to the “Federal Council of Audiovisual Communication” and the “Federal Council of Telecommunications Technologies and Digitization” will be exercised by the Ministry of Communications”.

That, likewise, the aforementioned Decree established the integration of the new FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL, without its formation having been carried out to date.

That Decree No. 7/19 modified Law No. 22,520, the text ordered by Decree No. 438/92, and its amendments, determining the responsibilities of the HEAD OF THE CABINET OF MINISTERS, among which are those of “Understanding in the design and execution of policies related to public employment, management innovation, the modernization of the National Public Administration, the purchasing and contracting regime, information technologies, telecommunications, audiovisual communication services and postal services”.

That by virtue of the foregoing, it is the responsibility of the HEAD OF THE CABINET OF MINISTERS to determine the events of relevant interest.

That the GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF LEGAL AFFAIRS of the SECRETARIAT OF LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATION of the HEAD OF THE CABINET OF MINISTERS has taken the intervention within its competence.

That this measure is issued in use of the powers conferred by Article 77 of Law No. 26,522 and Article 29 of Decree No. 267/15.

Thus,

THE HEAD OF THE CABINET OF MINISTERS

RESOLVES:

ARTICLE 1.- Determine during the year 2023 as football events of relevant interest to the events detailed in Annex I (ACT-2023-30037633-APN-SSTYCO#JGM).

ARTICLE 2.- Contact the NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS ENTITY.

ARTICLE 3.- Communicate, publish, give to the NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRY and archive.

Agustin Oscar Rossi

ANNEX I (ACTO-2023-30037633-APN-SSTYCO#JGM)

1. FOOTBALL

• March 23 – International Friendly to be held on FIFA date between the male soccer teams representing Argentina and Panama

• March 28 – International Friendly to be held on FIFA date between the male soccer teams representing Argentina and Curaçao

• All national and international friendly matches played by the senior men’s soccer team during the year 2023

e. 20/03/2023 N° 17444/23 v. 20/03/2023