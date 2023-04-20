Home » Mediaset, what dividends for Berlusconi! A haul of 58 million to share
Mediaset and Silvio, two good news for the Berlusconi family

Good news for Silvio Berlusconinot just for hers health conditions which are clearly improving, but also come from his companies and the family treasure. Easy-Mediaset – reports Calcio e Finanza – closed the 2022 with a reported net income of 216.9 million euros with consolidated net revenues of 2.801 billion compared to 2.914 of the previous year. The dividend approved by board of directors is 0.05 euro for each category A and category B ordinary share, in line with last year. Reported net income is 216 million (374 million in 2021) compared to 190 million in 2019 pre-Covid. The net profit adjusted reached 247 million, with a 30% growth compared to 2019 pre-Covid.

The holding from the Berlusconi family – continues Calcio e Finanza – will have to decide whether and in which part to distribute the dividends deriving from Mediaset. If he were to decide to distribute them entirely, most of them would end up in Silvio Berlusconiwhich through four different holdings controls the 61% of Fininvestwith a potential collection of approx 35 million euros of the 58 of dividends from Mediaset. Following the holding of Luigi, Eleonora e Barbara Berlusconi (21% for about 12 million) and the two holding companies Marina e Pier Silvio Berlusconi (each with 8% of Fininvest for 4.5 million each).

