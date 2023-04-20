South Korean singer Moonbin has died at the age of 25

Moonbin, lead singer of the South Korean k-pop group Astro, quite well known in South Korea and abroad, died on Wednesday at the age of 25: his record label, Fantagio, announced it. Moonbin, stage name for Moon Bin, was found dead in his apartment in Seoul, in the luxurious Gangnam district. The causes of his death were not specified, the latest in a series of young k-pop artists, a genre born in South Korea that has become very popular among teenagers around the world in recent years, and which is known also due to the enormous pressure artists are under from fans and the industry.

In addition to Astro, Moonbin was also part of another musical group, i Moonbin & Sanha. She began her career in show business at the age of 6 as a children’s clothing model. Two years later he appeared in a video by TVXQ, one of the best-known k-pop groups, which Billboard, American music magazine, defined «k-pop royalty». Later, as a teenager, Moonbin had acted in a few web series. He had founded Astro in 2016, at the age of 18: the group was immediately very appreciated and in the same year always Billboard he had called them one of the best new examples of k-pop.

At least four other South Korean k-pop artists have died since 2017, such as Moonbin very young, and some due to suicides or after suffering abuse and frequent online bullying: Jonghyun, 27, of the group Shinee; Seo Min-woo, aged 33, of the 100%; Goo Hara, 28, of the group Kara, and Sulli, pseudonym of Choi Jin-ri, of the band f(x). South Korea has the highest youth suicide rate of all the countries with the most advanced economies, and although suicide rates are declining among the overall population, they remain the first cause of death for those under the age of 40.

Where to ask for help

If you are in an emergency situation, call 112. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the Helpline at 199 284 284 or via the internet from hereevery day from 10 to 24.

You can also call i Samaritans at the toll-free number 800 86 00 22 from landline or al 06 77208977 by mobile, every day from 13 to 22.