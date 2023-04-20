Home » Thursday’s transfer gossip: Haaland, Messi, Enrique, Pochettino, Benzema, Leao, Gundogan, Frimpong
Thursday’s transfer gossip: Haaland, Messi, Enrique, Pochettino, Benzema, Leao, Gundogan, Frimpong

Manchester City are preparing to offer Norway striker Erling Haaland a new deal in a bid to ward off interest in the 22-year-old from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Real Madrid. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Haaland is ready to discuss a contract extension but his current deal no longer includes a release clause set at £175m as a consequence of Pep Guardiola signing a new two-year deal as the club’s manager in November. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Chelsea have decided against pursuing ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique to become their new manager and will instead turn their attention to former Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann impressed during initial talks with Chelsea about the role and is seen as the likeliest candidate. (Guardian) external-link

The Blues’ decision to snub Enrique will leave the path clear for Tottenham to appoint the Spaniard, 52, as Antonio Conte’s successor in north London. (Express)external-link

Some of Chelsea’s players will see their wages reduced by at least 30% with the club set to miss out on the Champions League next season. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Netherlands and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22, with United prepared to offload Englishman Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, and Portugal’s Diogo Dalot, 24. (Mail)external-link

Barcelona would not be able to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain in their current financial situation, says La Liga president Javier Tebas. (Goal)external-link

West Ham have identified Lille’s Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season (Guardian)external-link

Arsenal could sell 21-year-old England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun – on loan at French side Reims this season – to RB Leipzig in the summer to help fund a £100m move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Metro)external-link

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema, 35, has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the Spanish club until 2024. (Mirror)external-link

AC Milan’s Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, 23, has confirmed he wants to stay at the San Siro despite reported interest from Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Bayern Munich and Netherlands prospect Ryan Gravenberch, 20, is another player being considered by Liverpool as they look to revamp their ageing midfield. (FourFourTwo)external-link

Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in 21-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Portugal defend Goncalo Inacio. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham could suffer a mass summer exodus with 30-year-old Argentine forward Manuel Lanzini, Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna, 34, Czech 30-year-old full-back Vladimir Coufal, English left-back Aaron Cresswell, 33, Spanish forward Pablo Fornals, 27, and 28-year-old Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek set to follow captain Rice out of the door. (Football Insider)external-link

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 33, could sign a new deal with Real Madrid despite reports he may retire. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham are interested in a move for 20-year-old Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, who has impressed on loan at Brighton this season. (Sun)external-link

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with Barcelonasays he must assess if his 32-year-old body is up to the rigours of another season in England. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Chelsea could offload either, or both, Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy, 31, and Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, in order to sign Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, 25. (Image – in German)external-link

