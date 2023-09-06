Mediobanca, Delfin wants to change two-thirds of the board. But Nagel does not back down

Alberto Nagel Francesco Milleri

Mediobanca, the Nagel-Milleri challenge continues. But the assembly is now upon us…

Despite the many discussion tables with proposals and counter-proposals there is no agreement between Milleri and Nagel on the new board of Mediobanca. Time is running out and the fateful October 28th, the day of the assembly, is getting closer and closer. The family holding company Of the Old – we read in Milano Finanza – wants the board of Piazzetta Cuccia is renewed for at least two thirds of the components. According to Delfin, the current majority of directors have more than one mandate behind them and are often the the result of old shareholding structures. But in case of submitting a minority list Delfin will first have to deal with the ECB.

But time is running out for the composition of the council list of administration of Mediobanca and within this week, o at the beginning of the next at the latest– continues Milano Finanza – the administrator of Piazzetta Cuccia Alberto Nagel and the number one of Delfin Francesco Milleri they will have to find the square on how many councilors from the Del Vecchio family holding company will enter.

