Home Business Mediolanum, profit down by 27%. Doris: “We are not interested in bank M&A”
Business

Mediolanum, profit down by 27%. Doris: “We are not interested in bank M&A”

by admin
Mediolanum, profit down by 27%. Doris: “We are not interested in bank M&A”

Banca Mediolanum, profit of 522 million, the dividend reaches 0.5 euro per share

Banca Mediolanum confirms itself as the “goose that lays golden eggs” of the Fininvest galaxy. Not for nothing Silvio Berlusconi he has always defined his partnership with Ennio Doris as the best deal of his life. The institute closes 2022 with a net profit of 522 million euros. The board of directors which approved the results will propose to the shareholders’ meeting a final dividend of 0.26 euro per share, equal to around 192 million. Considering the interim payment of €0.24 distributed in November, the total dividend proposed for 2022 amounts to €0.50 per share, for a total of approximately 369 million euros.

These are the detailed economic-financial results as at 31 December 2022 reported by the group. In a year characterized by the strong correction of the markets, net inflows into managed savings managed to maintain theand net fees and commissions at €1.03 billion, up 7% on 2021. The interest margin, amounting to 407 million, benefited from the sudden rise in interest rates given the strong exposure of the loan portfolio and securities held by the Treasury to variable rates, resulting in a growth 51% over the previous year.

The contribution margin therefore saw a 16% increase to 1.43 billion and, thanks to cost management and the positive impact of interest rates on provisions, the operating margin reached 680.3 million, up 35% from last year. Net profit amounted to 521.8 million, down 27% on the previous yearmainly due to the presence in 2021 of non-recurring effects linked to the good performance of the financial markets.

See also  SoCalGas and Landi Renzo convert 200 trucks to Renewable Natural Gas

Total assets under management and administration reached €103.66 billion, down 4% compared to 31 December 2021, despite the mitigation brought about by net inflows. Loans to retail customers of the group amounted to 16.44 billion, up 14% compared to 31 December 2021. The ratio of net non-performing loans to the group total was 0.68%. The Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio as at 31 December 2022 is equal to 20.6%, level that takes into account the distribution of dividends for approximately 369 million.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

BPER Banca, 2022 profit of 502.8 million and...

Do you have to wait in line to...

Sanremo, Pasquino: Mattarella? I wouldn’t have gone. Benign...

Which ones to buy? Opinions for Your Portfolio

Fazzolari and the passion for weapons. Between clay...

The scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves...

Cementir Holding: record revenues and EBITDA in 2022,...

Mps closes 2022 with 205 million losses: exoduses...

Eni sponsors the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics

coltan and cobalt: cross and delight of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy