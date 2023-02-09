Home Health A Classic Disney Attraction Is Closing for Refurbishment Next Month
A Classic Disney Attraction Is Closing for Refurbishment Next Month

by admin
If you’ve been to Disneyland, you’re probably familiar with the Monorail.

Disneyland monorail

The Disney Monorail is an icon at both Disneyland and Disney World and is typically a reliable source of transportation around both resorts.

Disneyland shared with us that the Monorail would be CLOSING this spring on March 20th, 2023. Guests will be unable to use the monorail beginning that morning.

©Disney

The Monorail closes every once in a while for routine maintenance and refurbishment.

The good news is: this is a very short closure! The Monorail should be up and running again on March 24th, 2023.

While this closure is very short, it’s important to note so that you can plan around it! Here at AE, we’re always looking out for you guys by bringing you Disney parks news and updates as soon as we find out about things like this! While things don’t close super often, they do sometimes, and it’s important to keep track! Click the link below to see other closures you should be wary of in 2023.

Click here for 2023 Disneyland closures

Do you use the Monorail at Disneyland a lot? Let us know in the comments!

