If you’ve been to Disneyland, you’re probably familiar with the Monorail.

The Disney Monorail is an icon at both Disneyland and Disney World and is typically a reliable source of transportation around both resorts.

Disneyland shared with us that the Monorail would be CLOSING this spring on March 20th, 2023. Guests will be unable to use the monorail beginning that morning.

The Monorail closes every once in a while for routine maintenance and refurbishment.

The good news is: this is a very short closure! The Monorail should be up and running again on March 24th, 2023.

While this closure is very short, it's important to note so that you can plan around it!

