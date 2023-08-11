Mef-Kkr agreement for Tim, a statist intervention against the markets

Take one side and throw the other. It’s only been a couple of days since the government launched the bungled tax on bank extra-profits and it’s back in the fray again with another botched intervention.

The entry of the Ministry of the Economy into the capital of the company that will take over the Telecom network (Netco). A move, unique in the world of direct entry of a ministry into a company, which effectively cancels the collection of the tax on the banks which in the best case scenario should have guaranteed between 2 and 3 billion euros.

