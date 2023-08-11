Home » Mef-Kkr agreement for Tim, a statist intervention against the markets
Business

Mef-Kkr agreement for Tim, a statist intervention against the markets

by admin
Mef-Kkr agreement for Tim, a statist intervention against the markets

Take one side and throw the other. It’s only been a couple of days since the government launched the bungled tax on bank extra-profits and it’s back in the fray again with another botched intervention.

The entry of the Ministry of the Economy into the capital of the company that will take over the Telecom network (Netco). A move, unique in the world of direct entry of a ministry into a company, which effectively cancels the collection of the tax on the banks which in the best case scenario should have guaranteed between 2 and 3 billion euros.

See also  The Cinello group lands abroad with its "Digital art work", the certificate of unique digital copies in art

You may also like

Teledyne FLIR Defense Awarded $93.9 Million Contract to...

Cyber ​​attacks on power plants: Swisspower launches new...

Usa, inflation accelerates in July but less than...

Lotto on Saturday: drawing of the lottery numbers...

Bologna massacre and De Angelis case, the right...

Stock market ticker: US prices are rising more...

Argentina between chaos and inflation over 110%: the...

Agriculture: winners and losers of the rainy summer...

Inflation slows down in Italy: +5.9% in July....

The Surging Growth and Innovation of the Home...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy