Topalko about the work of Helena Topalović | Entertainment

Milan Topalović Topalko revealed everything about the work of daughter Helena Topalović

Source: Instagram/helena_topalovic

Now the singer revealed what his daughter does, but also what he thinks about his son-in-law Dragan.

She has always been capable in her work, she is far ahead of me. I’m unfit for work, I’m a singer, and it’s very important for a singer to be fit for work in order to be able to make a big career, I’m a badass for that, I admit it… She’s very fit, she can do many different jobs at the same time, everything that I can’t do. She does all this in agreement with her husband and they have progressed very well. They have apartments in the city center for rent“, Topalko recently told Grand and revealed if he ever asked for financial help from his daughter.


“God forbid I get into a situation where I have to ask my daughter for money”.

Helena does not expose her husband in public, and Topalko claims that she chose a good man with whom she has a great relationship.

“I really love Gaga, he is a man whose features are as if I made him, he looks more like Helena. He may not have a relationship with Helena tomorrow, God forbid, but he will have a relationship with me, because I see him as a man, not only as my daughter’s wife”.

