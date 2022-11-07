In the period January-September 2022, tax revenues amounted to 378,845 million euros, with an increase of 37,086 million euros compared to the same period of the previous year (+ 10.9%). It can be read in a report by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef), according to which the significant increase in revenue recorded in the period under review is mainly influenced by three factors: by the dragging of the positive effects on revenue that were determined starting from 2021, which in the two-year period 2020-2021 had arranged for extensions, suspensions and resumption of tax payments and, finally, by the effects of the increase in consumer prices which influenced, in particular, the growth in VAT revenues.

In September, tax revenues amounted to 35,141 million euros (-3,606 million euros, -9.3% compared to the same month of the previous year). In particular, direct taxes recorded a decrease in revenue of € 4,506 million (-19.9%) and indirect taxes recorded an increase of € 900 million (+ 5.6%). The comparison between the data of September 2022 and those of September 2021 is not homogeneous. The Mef reminds that last year, for taxpayers subject to the tax reliability indexes (ISA), the terms of payment of taxes resulting from the tax returns, those of the regional tax on production activities and those of the value added tax, which expired from 30 June to 31 August 2021, had been extended to 15 September. In the current year, on the other hand, these terms, for ISA subjects, were the ordinary ones: from this follows, in large part, the decrease in tax revenue for the month of September 2022.