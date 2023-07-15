Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $640 Million as Winning Numbers Remain Elusive

Title: Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $640 Million Following No Winner

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $640 million after no one managed to win the latest massive lottery jackpot. The winning numbers drawn on Friday night were 10, 24, 48, 51, 66, and the Golden Mega Ball was 15. This impressive jackpot can only be claimed through an annuity paid over 29 years, although most winners opt for a cash payment.

According to Mega Millions, this jackpot is now the seventh largest in the history of the game. While the odds of winning stand at a daunting 1 in 302 million, enthusiastic players continue to buy tickets as the size of the jackpot grows.

In the recent drawing, four tickets matched all five white balls to secure the second prize level. One lucky ticket sold in South Carolina, which included an optional multiplier, will cash out a prize worth $2 million. Additionally, two tickets in California and one in North Carolina were also second-tier winners.

It’s worth noting that participation in the Mega Millions lottery is not limited to US citizens or residents. As long as players meet the legal age requirements in the jurisdiction where the ticket is purchased, they can participate in the draw.

The duration within which the winning prize can be claimed varies, depending on local rules and regulations, typically ranging from 90 days to one year from the draw date. Individuals are advised to check with the state lottery where the ticket was purchased to determine the maximum claim period.

Mega Millions conducts two draws each week on Tuesdays and Fridays, offering participants the opportunity to win several million dollars. To play, players must select six numbers, the first five between 1 and 70 (without repetition), and the sixth number between 1 and 25. However, for those unsure of which combination to choose, Mega Millions offers a random selection option.

While the ultimate jackpot is won by matching all six numbers, players can still win varying amounts by matching fewer numbers. Mega Millions prizes range from as low as two dollars to several million dollars. Each play costs two dollars, and players can recover their investment by hitting even just one of the six numbers in the draw.

Mega Millions, initially known as the “Big Game,” was launched on August 31, 1996, with participation from only six states. Drawings were initially held exclusively on Fridays until 1998 when Tuesday draws were introduced. Over the years, more states joined the game, with the final addition being the US Virgin Islands in 2010.

Notably, Mega Millions achieved a significant milestone on March 30, 2012, when it held the largest jackpot in any game to date, amounting to $656 million, which was divided into three parts. However, this record was later surpassed by a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 and a $2.040 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022. Mega Millions joined the billion-dollar club on October 23, 2018.

The last time a Mega Millions player clinched the top prize was on April 18. The lottery is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

Sources: Mega Millions Press, Associated Press

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

