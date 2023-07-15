The Anthropocene: A Geological Epoch Shaped by Humanity’s Impact on Earth

Title: Crawford Lake in Toronto considered as marker for new geological epoch

Introduction:

Scientists have proposed that a new geological epoch began in the mid-20th century, marking the significant impact of human activities on Earth. A team of researchers has identified Crawford Lake, located on the outskirts of Toronto, as the potential starting point for this new epoch. The lake’s sediment layers preserve clear evidence of the annual effects of human activity on the environment, including pollution, radioactive fallout, and rising temperatures.

Historical Marker for the Anthropocene Epoch:

The concept of the Anthropocene Epoch was first proposed more than two decades ago by Nobel Prize-winning chemist Paul Crutzen. Since then, scientists have been debating the establishment of this new epoch. The Anthropocene Working Group was formed to study the origin and determine if, when, and where this epoch began. Colin Waters, a geologist from the University of Leicester and chair of the group, affirmed the human impact on Earth’s systems as an undeniable factor in declaring the new epoch.

Crawford Lake’s Significance:

Amid evidence from around the world, Crawford Lake stood out as the prime location for marking the start of the Anthropocene Epoch. This small lake was chosen over 11 other sites due to the measurable plutonium levels in its sediment layers, demonstrating the overwhelming effects of human activity. Francine McCarthy, a committee member and professor of life sciences, emphasized the presence of multiple distinct signals at Crawford Lake, all of which emerged around 1950.

Comparison to Previous Geologic Eras:

While the meteorite impact that led to the extinction of dinosaurs marked a new era, the proposed Anthropocene Epoch is considered a smaller geologic time period. In the geological timescale, eras, periods, epochs, and ages are used to measure time. Geologists suggest that the Anthropocene Epoch follows the Holocene Epoch, which began approximately 11,700 years ago. The committee also proposes a new era coined as the “Crawfordian” after the namesake lake.

Approval and Future Considerations:

The proposal for the Anthropocene Epoch still needs to be approved by three separate groups of geologists and may receive validation at a major conference next year. Geologists refrained from classifying the Anthropocene as a larger and more significant measure of time, such as a period, due to the existence of the Quaternary Period, which started 2.6 million years ago and is still based on permanent ice at Earth’s poles. However, if climate change continues and causes the predicted disappearance of this ice in a few hundred years, a revision might be necessary.

The Arrogance of Humanity’s Impact:

Scientists view the Anthropocene as evidence of humanity’s power and arrogance. The deposition record at Crawford Lake, preserving the annual effects of human activities, is deemed remarkable by experts. John Holdren, former US White House science adviser, expresses concern over humanity’s lack of understanding and ability to control the consequences of environmental transformations. Harvard science historian Naomi Oreskes highlights the potential tragedy if damaging aspects of human activity, particularly climate change, are not addressed.

Conclusion:

Crawford Lake’s unique sediment layers and their evidence of human impact make it a strong candidate for marking the beginning of the Anthropocene Epoch. Scientists are still in the process of approving this proposal, and if accepted, it will serve as a reminder of humanity’s profound influence on Earth’s systems and the urgent need to address the damaging aspects of human activity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

