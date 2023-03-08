The Meizu digital flagship series has been updated again after 2 years, which makes many Meizu fans feel excited.

Digital blogger “WHYLAB” released the real phone photos of Meizu 20 Pro today, for everyone to have a sneak peek.

As can be seen,The design of the new machine is very simple, with four cameras arranged vertically in the upper left corner, similar to the buttons on the sleeves of clothesthe lower left corner is the “MEIZU” Logo, and there is no other design on the back.

According to known news, Meizu 20 Pro will be equipped with a 2K OLED flexible direct screen, using Samsung E6 substrate, with a peak brightness of 1800nit, support 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh technology, smooth use and power saving.

In terms of performance, it will carryThe second-generation Snapdragon 8 flagship processor is equipped with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of battery life, the new phone will be equipped with a 5000mAh ultra-durable battery and support 50W Super Wireless mCharge wireless overcharging. It takes only 30 minutes to charge to 80%, and it only takes 45 minutes to fully charge.

In addition, the Meizu 20 series will debut with the unbounded ecosystem – Flyme 10,It will be deeply integrated with cars and machines, and multi-device linkage can realize cross-platform full-scenario experience.