IT House News on February 25th, today Meizu Technology continues to warm up the new features of the Meizu 20 series of unbounded mobile phones. Meizu 20 series mobile phones are connected to earthquake warning for the first time. Push early warning information and play alarms for users in a timely manner, so as to gain valuable time to avoid danger before disasters strike.

Note from IT Home: Earthquake early warning means that after an earthquake occurs, after the observation instrument near the epicenter captures the seismic wave, it quickly estimates the size of the earthquake and predicts the possible impact of the earthquake, and sends an emergency warning before the destructive seismic wave reaches the target area. Alerts to mitigate disaster losses.Sometimes the early warning can be tens of seconds in advance, and the effect is still very large

The official warm-up of Meizu 20 series mobile phones will debut with the new generation of unbounded ecosystem Flyme 10, using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the intelligent thinking engine has been upgraded from “OneMind 888+” to “OneMind 10.0”, and will build an unbounded car computing center , the unbounded logo in the upper right corner of the poster implies that the new opportunity has many linkage functions with cars. The Meizu 20 series will also adopt a flexible straight screen for the whole series (IT House Note: It is revealed that it is a 2K flexible straight screen), equipped with a new ultrasonic fingerprint 2.0, supports 0.075s fast wet hand unlocking, and is equipped with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 flash memory. Equipped with infrared remote control, one-button response for smart home.

See also  20th anniversary return to the origin!Meizu Releases M3 Pro Hi-Fi Player--Quick Technology--Technology Changes the Future

The system stability of the Meizu 20 series rocket has been improved by 10 times. It is equipped with Flyme Magic Storage Master, and the space debris AI intelligently organizes it. It can read and write smoothly without lagging for more than 36 months. Equipped with 13 e-sports-grade high-energy antennas, with 20 technical solutions for horse racing tuning, lock a good signal. Introduce strict quality control standards at the same level as Company A and Company H, and add 30,000+ items of software and hardware quality standard assessments. From February 21st to March 14th, pre-order for 1 yuan and enjoy a 36-month warranty.

The total cooling area of ​​Meizu 20 series is as high as 36242mm²,56% higher than the previous generation. In addition, a number of extreme scene heat dissipation and temperature rise standards have been added, so that the handheld game can win calmly. Meizu 20 series Flyme charging optimization plus durable large battery, higher than the industry standard of 800 days,1600 days of continuous charging and discharging, the battery capacity is still greater than 80%

The Meizu 20 series has a newly upgraded game mode 6.0, a self-developed game speed mode. The game scene is intelligently scheduled, the delay is reduced by 50% compared with the previous generation, and the escort team battle is not stuck; the hardware adopts the suspension dispensing 3.0 process, 0.17 mm extremely narrow dispensing, the narrowest frame is 1.57 mm, and the visual four sides are equal in width and screen protection is taken into account .

See also  Meizu M3 Pro Hi-Fi Player Unveiled, Announcing that 1,000 full-scene stores will be built in the next three years

According to the previous renderings, the Meizu 20 Pro adopts a straight screen design, equipped with a minimalist vertical video module, a right-angled middle frame and a centered perforated screen.

Meizu previously stated that around the concept of “unbounded”, it is committed to creating a multi-terminal, full-scenario, and immersive fusion experience to bring better quality enjoyment to many users. Meizu has applied to register the trademarks of “Unbounded Car” and “Unbounded Mobile Phone”. It is expected to deploy mobile phones and cars on dual tracks, and undertake the brand concept to create a new experience of unbounded integration.


