Melfi, agreement between Stellantis and unions on the productive future of the auto polo

After the announcement by the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares during the meeting with the minister Adolfo Urso, the agreement signed by the company and the unions arrives on the industrial future of the Melfi plant, where thousands of people work and where five models will be manufactured in the next few years in everything.

The announcement comes in a note signed by the four metalworkers, Fim, Uilm, Fismic and Uglm. “First of all, the agreement provides for the confirmation of the production of the four electric cars plus the fifth announced in recent days by CEO Tavares”.

The agreement also marked the timing for the start of the preparatory works for the launch of the new productions on the Stla Medium platform, « which will already start in August 2023 and will have an initial verification already in September 2023 and a further step in June 2024, compared to future production trends.

“This agreement is also the basis for safeguarding all related industries in Melfi” say the unions after the industrial world has also shown great concern in recent months for the companies that work close to the factory.

The agreement also provides for a series of tools to manage the transition year, 2024, during which it will be necessary to carry out the interventions in line to set up the new production structure. “We have secured – the union representatives have highlighted – the wages of the workers, guaranteeing a defensive solidarity contract which does not provide for structural redundancies and guaranteeing the accrual of the accruals”. Another item on the agenda is the management of transfers to the Pomigliano d’Arco plant.