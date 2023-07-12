Via Francigena For All, accessible tourism route – Italian hospitals

Traveling the ancient ways of faith in Piedmont must increasingly become an accessible and inclusive tourism experience. This is the objective of the “Via Francigena for all” project, presented in the Medieval Court of Palazzo Madama in Turin. Inside the exhibition “On the way. The door of Turin: Shroud itineraries on the Via Francigena”, curated by Giovanni Carlo Federico Villa and promoted by the Carlo Acutis Foundation.





The Via francigena for all project is the result of a 1.6 million euro ministerial tender and involves one of the most historic Piedmontese paths, in particular the stretches of the Canavesano and Valle Susa itinerary and neighboring territories.





The leader is the Piedmont Region. Entities and associations such as the Italian Union of the Blind and the Italian Union of the Deaf, the Piedmont Labor Agency, the Italian Alpine Club and local administrations are involved.





Training for tour operators, mapping of itineraries to evaluate their accessibility, creation of multi-sensory panels, purchase of aids for accompanying activities and mountain therapy, activation of extra-curricular internships for the disabled, are some of the activities in progress. In the coming months, the “Francigena in blue” initiative will be developed, which involves assessing the usability of the itineraries by adults with autism.





The exhibition is organized with Palazzo Madama and with the Piedmont Region and pays particular attention to the Shroud paths.





“Enhancing the Via Francigena represents a precious opportunity to tell and make this itinerary ever better known which, over the millennia, has brought pilgrims and devotees to Piedmont as well as walking and outdoor enthusiasts” underlines the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio.

