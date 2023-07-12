The First Plenary Session of the 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Communist Youth League: Prioritizing Youth Leadership and Development

The First Plenary Session of the 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of the Communist Youth League held on July 12 in Hohhot was a significant event for the region. Bao Xianhua, vice chairman of the autonomous region, attended the meeting and delivered an impactful speech.

During his speech, Bao Xianhua emphasized the need for the new leadership of the Youth League Committee to implement the important instructions and spirit of speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Inner Mongolia. He also called for the committee to focus on two major events, strengthen the political leadership of youth, and engage them in making significant contributions to the region. Bao Xianhua urged the committee members to serve the youth with dedication, strengthen their own capabilities, and lead the region’s youth towards the construction of a modern Inner Mongolia.

Following the speech, the meeting proceeded to elect a new leadership team for the Youth League Committee of the Autonomous Region. Among the elected leaders was Qiao Li, who was chosen as the Secretary of the Youth League Committee of the Autonomous Region.

This plenary session and the subsequent election of a new leadership team signify the commitment of Inner Mongolia’s Communist Youth League to empower and guide the youth in the region. The meeting also reflects the importance that the region’s authorities place on nurturing the political consciousness, capabilities, and active participation of young people.

As Inner Mongolia continues to strive towards its goals of development and progress, the role of the Communist Youth League in shaping and mobilizing the younger generation becomes even more crucial. With the guidance of Bao Xianhua and the newly elected leadership team, the Youth League Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is expected to lead the way in supporting young people in their contribution to the region’s growth.

The First Plenary Session of the 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of the Communist Youth League sets a positive tone for the future endeavors of the committee. Inner Mongolia can look forward to the active engagement and leadership of its youth in the pursuit of a prosperous and modern Inner Mongolia.

