They would be paying to kill policemen in Buenaventura.

Criminals claim to have enough resources to wage war against state agents and criminal gangs that operate in the port of Valle del Cauca.

The authorities of Buenaventura in Valle del Cauca, look for the origin of the threats and warn that the criminals will pay to kill all the policemen of the port city. “We are investigating where the threat is coming from and whether it poses a security threat to uniformed officers. Our special team will be attentive to respond to any attack that could injure one of our uniformed officers,” said Lieutenant Colonel Edgar Andrés Correa, Commander of the Buenaventura Police.

Since April 22, threatening messages have circulated on social networks such as WhatsApp warning President Gustavo Petro that they would be paying for the lives of uniformed men. Well, apparently the cooperation between criminal groups and the police is increasingly latent. “Mr. President, given what has happened, we are telling you directly that we cannot resist any longer, you do not want them to charge you, so we are opening up. Since then, we have put prices on the heads of our officers.”

The pamphlet read “Anyway, we know there is a patrol near Los Shotas, so we will protect the community.” It would be claimed that the perpetrators of the threat are people with sufficient purchasing power to fight other criminals allegedly allied with assets from the police institution.

The criminals would deliver millionaire sums of money for confirmed deaths of the uniformed officers. The authorities, for their part, indicated that they would not be threatened and would be present in the required areas. It should be noted that Buenaventura is home to gangs known as; The Shotas and the Spartans.