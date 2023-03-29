Home Business Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini: love, relaxation and training in Miami
Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini: love, relaxation and training in Miami

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini: love, relaxation and training in Miami

Melissa Satta Berrettini (IPA photo)

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini in Miami, jogging and relaxation

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta lovers jog together at sunset under romantic Miami sky. The soubrette (presenter of Goal Deejay on Sky) reached the Italian tennis player in recent days.

Unfortunately the blue champion (Wimbledon 2021 finalist and former number 6 in the world in the ATP ranking) lost against Mackenzie McDonald after a double tiebreak (7/6, 7/6). It’s not a moment of luck on the field for Berrettini, even unlucky in certain moments of some lost matches. But there will be a clay court season (from Montecarlo to Madrid, via Rome to Roland Garros) for the ransom, also thinking about the grass where Matteo has always played great matches (in addition to Wimbledon also a two-time winner at Queen’s).

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini in Miami, love in full swing, the photos

meanwhile thelove between Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta proceeding at full speed, here they are in the gallery between training sessions and moments of relaxation in the pool in Miami.

Melissa Satta Matteo BerrettiniMelissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini (photo Ipa)

