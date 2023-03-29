«Having said that the most probable scenario is that the ratification of Sweden’s entry also takes place soon, it is not a serious risk; it is not a strategic or security issue, and I believe that NATO allies and Sweden would be able to coordinate their efforts if something serious were to happen to the security of Northern Europe. It is more from a diplomatic or tactical point of view that Swedish entry is urgent: dealing with the practical aspect of defense in Northern Europe would be much easier if all the countries in the region were part of the same club, so to speak”.

In this sense, the letter of intent just signed by the commanders of the air forces of Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark to create a unified Nordic air defense aimed at countering the growing threat from Russia should also be viewed with interest.

“The Nordic countries are not creating a joint air force per se – the researcher points out – but they are making sure that their respective forces can operate together as smoothly as possible. It is a question of institutionalizing a cooperation that has already existed for years. This will create a formidable air fleet here in Northern Europe: 250 advanced fighter jets, a number that looks good compared to the Russian endowment. For NATO this represents a significant deterrent, I would say that it will complete the guarantees in terms of security offered by the Alliance. And this is an example of how, now that the Nordic countries are – or will soon be – part of the same alliance, the collaboration will be even deeper”.

A significant purchase for NATO

What already appears certain is the contribution that Finnish entry will bring to NATO.

«It will be a key player in Northern Europe – Pesu points out without hesitation -. He has strong armed forces, above all a large army, a very efficient air force. And the fact that Finland is capable of defending its territory facilitates NATO’s task in the Arctic region and in the Baltic Sea. It will contribute to key Alliance tasks and missions, likely to participate in reinforced battlegroups in the Eastern Flank states, the Baltics or Romania, as well as air patrol missions in the Baltics and possibly Iceland. I believe that at some point you could also take part in naval missions in the Mediterranean ».