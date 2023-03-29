The parade of the year. In France they are sure of it. One thing is certain: beyond the Alps they have finally understood that with Mike Maignan the door is in safe hands. The Milan number one was in fact a great protagonist in the match won on Monday by Les Bleus 1-0 in Ireland, valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, saving the result in the 89th minute with an amazing save a few minutes from the end of the match on a header by Collins, who had sent the ball into the top corner. An intervention that left everyone speechless: the fans, the press, coach Didier Deschamps and also his teammate Kylian Mbappé. But what are the best saves in football history?