Home News La Guajira completes 48 hours of blockades due to protests
News

La Guajira completes 48 hours of blockades due to protests

by admin
La Guajira completes 48 hours of blockades due to protests

About The department of La Guajira was incommunicado for 48 hours due to the blockades carried out by the indigenous communities in more than three municipalities.

According to the National Police, the panoramaa remains the same at seven road points in the department, which are: Palomino – Riohacha, in the Puente Guerrero sector; via Riohacha – Maicao, sector of Alto Pino, sector of Cuatro Vía that communicates with Riohacha, Maicao, Uribia and Albania, via Riohacha – Cuestecita, via Paradero – Maicao, via Barranca – San Martín.

The indigenous authorities established their position not to lift the blocks until the national government complies with the judgment T-302 of 2017 of the Constitutional Court through which it was ordered to protect their rights to water, health and food.

Through a statement, the strike committee urged to ‘rigorously’ debate the pertinent solutions for your various problems.

In addition, to analyze the creation of a indigenous space of national scope for consultation and agreement on public policies.

The indigenous senator Martha Peralta Epieyú, For his part, he reported that he spoke with government officials to give priority to the department’s strike attention.

It must be taken into account that for the first time in history, the money to comply with sentence T-302, which orders health, water and food for the children of La Guajira, was prioritized in the national budget. No other government did. This is just getting started.”Peralta Epieyú emphasized.

See also  The 6th Jilin International Ice and Snow Industry Expo opened in Tonghua, Jing Junhai gave a speech and announced the opening, and Han Jun hosted

You may also like

Turkey presents the prototype of a new stealth...

Citizen Forum proposes improvements to the Loja Living...

The euphoria of the squad, prior to Libertadores

The Municipal Grain Storage Co., Ltd. held the...

Daniel Barenboim on the podium of the Maggio...

Thales Alenia Space will supply radar and optical...

Attack with explosives leaves six soldiers dead

RTI (Mediaset) and Meta, agreement to fight online...

Thales Alenia Space will supply radar and optical...

Nine soldiers dead leave an attack with explosives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy