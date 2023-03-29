About The department of La Guajira was incommunicado for 48 hours due to the blockades carried out by the indigenous communities in more than three municipalities.

According to the National Police, the panoramaa remains the same at seven road points in the department, which are: Palomino – Riohacha, in the Puente Guerrero sector; via Riohacha – Maicao, sector of Alto Pino, sector of Cuatro Vía that communicates with Riohacha, Maicao, Uribia and Albania, via Riohacha – Cuestecita, via Paradero – Maicao, via Barranca – San Martín.

The indigenous authorities established their position not to lift the blocks until the national government complies with the judgment T-302 of 2017 of the Constitutional Court through which it was ordered to protect their rights to water, health and food.

Through a statement, the strike committee urged to ‘rigorously’ debate the pertinent solutions for your various problems.

In addition, to analyze the creation of a indigenous space of national scope for consultation and agreement on public policies.

The indigenous senator Martha Peralta Epieyú, For his part, he reported that he spoke with government officials to give priority to the department’s strike attention.

“It must be taken into account that for the first time in history, the money to comply with sentence T-302, which orders health, water and food for the children of La Guajira, was prioritized in the national budget. No other government did. This is just getting started.”Peralta Epieyú emphasized.