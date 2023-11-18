Acandí: to prison for abusing an 84-year-old woman and a 3-year-old minor

Two men were prosecuted who, in isolated events, allegedly sexually abused an 84-year-old woman and a girl in events that occurred in Acandí (Chocó). Guarantee control judges accepted the request of the prosecuting entity and sheltered both detainees with security measures in a prison.

In the first case, Luis Armando Martínez was presented before a guarantee control judge, accused of sexually abusing his wife’s mother, for which the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of carnal access or sexual act with a person unable to resist. .

The material evidence, such as testimony from the daughter and neighbors, shows that, apparently, the detainee would have taken advantage of being left alone with the woman to subject her to all kinds of humiliation.

The older adult’s daughter would have gone out that day, October 10, 2023, to exercise, but a premonition made her return home, allegedly finding her romantic partner naked on top of her mother.

He immediately began calling his neighbors who arrived at the house and tried to lynch the man. They also stated that they heard the woman scream, but as they approached the house, he came out with a machete and told them that nothing was happening.

In Capurganá

A minor alerted her relatives that her 3-year-old little sister was apparently being sexually abused by a man close to the family. The Prosecutor’s Office in Acandí charged Ismael Antonio Valencia Serrano with the crime of sexual act with a minor under 14 years of age, which he did not accept.

According to what was learned during the proceedings, the detainee worked with the family, and apparently it was normal for him to arrive at the house and be alone with the girls, so taking advantage of their trust, he allegedly repeatedly subjected the little girl to sexual acts.

On September 22, the eldest noticed that her sister was not there, so she went up to the second floor of the house and discovered the man without pants next to the youngest.