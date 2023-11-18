Fano-Vigor Senigallia: everyone can call it what they want, it remains a great comparison

There are those who call it a derby, those who define it as a hot match and those who consider it a normal match. Fano-Vigor Senigallia in recent years is one of those matches with many facets and it is inevitable to gather different opinions depending on who is asking about it.

The close geographical proximity (about 20 km of distance between the two centers) certainly contributes to the definition of derby, as well as the historical rivalry between the fans. Due to the events of last year, on which a morbid local press obviously speculated in pursuit of a return in sales, there are those who have also labeled it a game at risk, even if luckily it didn’t go to extremes. rationale of the ban.

Regarding the two teams, Vigor is sailing in decidedly calmer waters, thanks to excellent long-term corporate planning, accompanied by a decent purchasing campaign. Although poles apart, the situation at Alma is also quite clear, under a silent and enigmatic corporate management which is the result of the dismissal of a coach who, leaving aside the last outings against the big teams in the group, was not doing so badly with that little that had been made available to him.

Coming to the challenge in the stands which is decidedly more interesting, both the visiting and home ultras show up in good numbers. The “Boys of the North” are placed very compactly above the away team and the one for those within a ban. The performance of the guests was very positive, around 400 of them arrived in Fano, including around a hundred by train, authors of dry and engaging choruses, supported by the drum and flags. As for the home ultras, “Panthers Fano” and “Ultras Fano” are always there, constantly coloring the sector with their respective flags, trying to bring enthusiasm.

The hosts started off strongly, despite the initial disadvantage the volume increased, also thanks to the excellent performance of the team in the first half which even managed to take the lead before the break.

Neither of the two fans gives up, the teams do the same with the game which changes face in the second half: Vigor takes control of the game and practically controls the entire last forty-five minutes, coming close to scoring several times, then achieving it in the final minutes with the former’s most classic goal.

All in all a fair result, perhaps Fano can regret not having closed the game in the first half but Senigallia also remains sorry for having missed the 2-3 with a free goal at the end.

After the final whistle, both teams find themselves under their sector to receive well-deserved applause and energy for the next matches.

Indifference between the two fans this time, except for some teasing at the end of the match and no other episodes to report on the sidelines of the match, to the joy or perhaps sadness of someone.

Text by Alessandro Barbini

Photo by Tommaso Giancarli

