Home News They capture a Honduran with packages of marijuana – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture a Honduran with packages of marijuana – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
They capture a Honduran with packages of marijuana – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The elements of the Armed Forces located a subject of Honduran nationality in the canton of El Guayabo, Concepción de Oriente, La Unión.

The man was intercepted in possession of marijuana and a cell phone that contained images alluding to gangs.

The military handed him over to the PNC so that they can carry out the pertinent investigations against him so that he can answer to justice.

These actions are part of the Territorial Control Plan with which the authorities continue to capture criminals who are a danger to the population.

See also  Wolf Warriors take over as ambassador to the United States?Unpredictable prospects for Sino-US relations | Chinese Ambassador to the United States | Cui Tiankai | Wolf Warriors Style

You may also like

Turkey presents the prototype of a new stealth...

Citizen Forum proposes improvements to the Loja Living...

The euphoria of the squad, prior to Libertadores

The Municipal Grain Storage Co., Ltd. held the...

Daniel Barenboim on the podium of the Maggio...

Thales Alenia Space will supply radar and optical...

Attack with explosives leaves six soldiers dead

RTI (Mediaset) and Meta, agreement to fight online...

Thales Alenia Space will supply radar and optical...

Nine soldiers dead leave an attack with explosives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy