The elements of the Armed Forces located a subject of Honduran nationality in the canton of El Guayabo, Concepción de Oriente, La Unión.

The man was intercepted in possession of marijuana and a cell phone that contained images alluding to gangs.

The military handed him over to the PNC so that they can carry out the pertinent investigations against him so that he can answer to justice.

These actions are part of the Territorial Control Plan with which the authorities continue to capture criminals who are a danger to the population.