Melissa Satta dizzying miniskirt and what a boot!

Melissa Satta scores: better Goal Dejaay. The presenter launched the weekly episode of the Sky program – which talks about football and the most exciting music networks – with a series of breathtaking photos. Miniskirt and gray boots: the Sardinian showgirl is more beautiful and sensual than ever. It goes without saying that the shots were very appreciated by the followers, who responded with likes to the images of a sensual and elegant Satta at the same time.

Tennis, Matteo Berrettini wins on American hard courts in the Phoenix tournament

While Melissa works in Milan, her boyfriend, Matteo Berrettini, works hard on American hard tennis courts. The 26-year-old Roman has left behind his elimination in Indian Wells against the Japanese Taro Daniels (who exalts himself at the Californian Master 1000, in 2018 he eliminated none other than Novak Djokovic) and is playing the Challenger in Phoenixa 125 tournament (conquered by Berrettini in 2019) which he needs to put matches in the engine and recover his best tennis in view of the Master 1000 which will begin in the next few days in Miami: and up to now there have been reassuring successes on Mattia Bellucci and Aleksandar Vukic (both straight sets).

