Pal: {{bet.cod_program}} – {{bet.num_event}}





{{bet.sign_sport}} – {{bet.des_manif}}

{{ bet.des_event | ucfirstCustom }}

{{event.des_tipo_sco}}



{{ event.de_event }} –



{{ event.prev_quota / 100 | number:2 }}



{{ event.quota / 100 | number: 2 }}





{{ event.handicap / 10 }}









Event closed or suspended









Column development: {{column development}} Number of events: {{ scommesse.length }} Final fee: {{ totaleQuota | dropDigits | number: 2 }} Odds with Bonus: {{ betQuotaBonus | dropDigits | number: 2 }} € Total amount: {{ ((amount*100) * columndevelopment) / 100 | dropDigits | number: 2 }} € Possible Win: {{ ((amount*100) * Columns development * (totalQuota*100)) / (100*100) | dropDigits | number: 2}}

Amount: {{ ((system.amount*100) * system[0][1]) / 100 | dropDigits | number: 2 }} € System win Min:

{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} € Max:

{{sistemino.max | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Min per combination:

{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Win with Bonus Min:

{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Max:

{{sistemino.max | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Min per combination:

{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Attention: Invalid amount entered. Min. Win





bonus not available



{{q_min_ticket| dropDigits | number: 2}} €



Max. Win





bonus not available

{{q_max_ticket| dropDigits | number: 2}} €

bonus applied

{{ticketPercBonus}}

Total amount: {{ (calculationTotalSystemsAmount() / 100) | number: 2 }} € See also Harry, I have material for another book especially on William - Mondo

Win with bonus: {{ ((amount*100) * column development * (betQuotaBonus*100)) / (100*100) | dropDigits | number : 2}}

Bet amount higher than credit!



To play a system the total amount must be greater than {{ min_system_import }}€ To play a mixed system select at least one system with more than 1 bet The possible win exceeds the allowed limit. You are not allowed to select more than {{ comboLimit }} combinations

Attention: The odds of the events you bet on have changed!

Confirm your ticket again with the new odds.

These events can be combined for a minimum of {{ checkMinHappenings() }} These events can be combined up to a maximum of {{ checkMaxAvvenimenti() }}

To play these events in a mixed system select options with no less than {{ checkMinAvvenimentiSistemino() }} combinations

To play these events in a mixed system select options with no more than {{ checkMaxAvvenimentiSistemino() }} combinations



Attention:

Modify the amount and confirm your ticket if you want to continue.

They stay with you {{brfInterval}} seconds to confirm.



Attention: Invalid amount entered.

The possible win exceeds the allowed limit.



Bet on another event to receive the bonus!

Confirm {{ showConfirm }}



0 && flag_wg > 0″>

ATTENTION: by betting a system you will draw from your real balance