Author: Meng Xing

Dapeng’s new film “Keep You Safe” is currently in theaters. The film tells the story of Wei Ping’an, who makes a living by selling cemeteries with live broadcasts, and for the sake of his client Han Lu, who was discredited by rumors after his death. .

On the eve of the film’s release, People’s Entertainment interviewed Dapeng, the director of the film. For a long time, Dapeng has given the public a multi-faceted impression. The nonsensical him in “Diaosi Man”, the sincere and artistic him when he created “Auspicious Ruyi”, and the serious him when he was the director on the shooting scene. Which one is he? Is the real him? Dapeng said: “They are all real, they are me at different points in time.”

In 2015, “Pancake Man” was born. The investment cost was 50 million, and the final return was 1.159 billion. It became a well-deserved dark horse at the box office that year, and Dapeng also successfully stepped into the ranks of film directors.

Before filming “Pancake Man”, Dapeng always felt that movies had a threshold for him, so he didn’t dare to try it lightly. After he started directing by chance, he found that he was suitable for this job, and this profession was too attractive to him, and he hoped to do his best to do it well.

Since then, from “Sewing Machine Band”, “Auspicious Ruyi” to the recent hit “Keep You Safe”, Dapeng has filmed one after another. He hopes that the audience will see his progress, and this time “Keep You Safe” “Ping An” really surprised many viewers.

Before the interview started, the reporter and Dapeng talked about a brief filming cooperation in the backstage of the Spring Festival Gala 9 years ago. Dapeng smiled and said: “Yes, many people have met me now because of fate since they started ten years ago.” Ten In the past few years, Dapeng has been tempered from a young comedian to a mature film director, with a lot of calmness and stability in his gestures.

“Keep You Safe”: Bravely Say No to Cyber ​​Violence and Rumors

People’s Entertainment:What was the original intention of making the movie “Keep You Safe”?

Dapeng:In fact, such a thing may happen to everyone around us, so we want to write it into a movie and share it with you. I hope that when you watch the movie, you can think about it. If there is such a thing in your life, are you willing to stand up and be a brother or sister of Ping An, at least not to spread some unverified information with embellishments.

People’s Entertainment:“Keeping You Safe” is Li Xueqin’s first big screen hit. Why did she trust this important role to her?

Dapeng:Like me, she has been noticed by everyone when she shoots content on the Internet. All the praises and all the puzzles, the confusions she faces are the same ones I have faced. I think we are very close, just like brothers and sisters in reality. When writing this script, I naturally thought of Xueqin.

People’s Entertainment:After working with Ma Li for ten years, how do you think she has changed?

Dapeng:She became a mother, and I think it was a big change for her. After becoming a mother, her perception and views on things may change. Because after I became a father myself, I found that many views on things have changed. In the past 10 years, I actually want to cooperate with her all the time. We are waiting for a more suitable script and character relationship.

Comedy or literature, each one is a real Dapeng

People’s Entertainment:Every comedian has his own understanding of “comedy”. What is the comedy in your heart?

Dapeng:Comedy has a “joy” in front, it must make people happy, at least not embarrassing when watching; then “drama” is the same as all kinds of dramas, with character relationships and stories. For me, what I am pursuing is to let everyone see movies with themes and forms that they have not seen before. I started working on “Panbing Man”, because it seems that it is rare to see people wearing tights and capes in China; the same is true for “Sewing Machine Band”, which can present a performance on the big screen, and everyone is actually playing an instrument . These are my motivations.

People’s Entertainment:Could the label “comedy” be a constraint?

Dapeng:From my own understanding, “label” is a very good thing, it can quickly summarize your characteristics. The label of a comedian is attached to you. First of all, your appearance makes everyone happy. This is a very happy thing. Secondly, I hope to be able to put more labels, such as “a very capable director”, and improve every time. These tags form a richer you. So the label of comedy won’t be a problem.

People’s Entertainment:Nonsensical, literary, and serious, which one is the real Dapeng?

Dapeng:It’s all real, me at different points in time. I think that people in their twenties have the appearance and novelty of those in their twenties, and now they have the appearance of those in their forties when they are in their forties. Can you imagine? In the last part of our premiere, we squatted down and took a photo with the audience behind us. Do you know how difficult it is for me to squat? It’s not just me, Brother Xun and Da Pan next to us, we all supported each other to stand up, as we get older, it will definitely bring about changes.

Director’s advancement: Everyone will see my progress

People’s Entertainment:It was the first time to be a film director. Was it planned in advance?

Dapeng:No, that is a passive process. At that time, I had a very popular web drama, and someone bought the copyright and wanted to make it into a movie. At that time, my appeal was to find the most suitable director and screenwriter to create a movie, but I didn’t get an answer after a long time of development. In the end, the copyright was about to expire, and I wanted to shoot, but there was no suitable person to do it, so I had to become the director myself.

I personally think that the movie has a threshold and a sense of distance, and I am in awe. But after shooting “Pancake Man” by chance, I realized that this matter seemed to attract me, so I became a director later, and then I have been filming.

People’s Entertainment:Director/actor/host/musician, which job is the most difficult?

Dapeng:It must be the hardest job with the most complex content. For example, as a director, you also need the aesthetics of music, you need to be responsible for your poster, you need to be responsible for your copywriting, and you are also responsible for the performance of actors. It is more comprehensive, so it is relatively more difficult.

People’s Entertainment:Do you pay attention to the audience’s comments after each film is released?

Dapeng:I will read those comments, and I will see a lot of praise or like the content of this movie, and I will also pay attention to the comments of criticism and suggestions. Everything has two sides. I will not only pay attention to one side. People progress, I hope I can do better.

[

责编：杨帆 ]