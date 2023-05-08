This organ is a key to wealth luck and reveals your wealth potential (Figure) Physiognomy | Wealth Palace | Nose

People with big noses will have more obvious wealth luck after they are over 40 years old. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Professional NumerologyFeng ShuiMaster Jian Juvenile published “Jian Juvenile Modern Life Change Book” (published by Times Times).It is mentioned in the book that there are indeed many people curiously asking, what should be done to make thefortuneget better? Of course, the most direct and effective way is to increase revenue and reduce expenditure, but in practice, it still takes a lot of hard work and practice.fromphysiognomyScientifically, the mysterious “Fortune Palace“, in fact, it is to seenose。

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Big and hard nose? Gong Xi Fa Cai after the age of 40!

You should have heard that the bigger a person’s nose, the richer he is. If the nose is big, basically it will be richer, but it should be noted that the nose is not big enough, but it has to be hard. If the nose is big but soft, it is easy to fall down. Another point is that the luck of the nose will not start until after the age of 40, so even if you have a big nose, it will not be obvious until the age of 40 if you want to be rich. So if you have a big nose but are still very young, it is normal to be poor. After a lot of struggle, you will definitely gain something.

Good kidneys and brave? Seize the opportunity and fly to the sky!

In addition, the quality of the nose is actually closely related to the kidneys, spleen and stomach. Kidney, in traditional Chinese medicine, there is a term called “kidney governs fear”, that is, the kidney is in charge of your emotional fear. If you are prone to nervousness for a long time and are affected by fear, it will also lead to insufficient kidney pulse qi. Relatively speaking, if a person’s kidneys are in good condition and he feels safe, he will take risks. What is the relationship between the kidney and wealth? As the saying goes, a small fortune depends on frugality, and a big fortune depends on the sky. Making a fortune is a small probability event in a person’s life. You have to have an adventurous spirit to seize the opportunity and soar into the sky. However, most people actually have ups and downs, and it is difficult to keep money. No matter how many opportunities you seize, it will be nothing in the end. This point is related to your treasury.

Want to get rich? Change fate from kidney and spleen and stomach!

The treasury has a very strong connection with the spleen and stomach. A person with a good temper can save money and prevent money from being lost. So you now know that if you want to improve your wealth luck, you must start with your kidneys and spleen and stomach. Improving your kidneys gives you a chance to increase your chances of success. The connection between wealth and kidneys is also mentioned in “Think and Grow Rich”, which is about the power of sex. Napoleon Hill, the godfather of success studies, found that success has a lot to do with a person’s attitude towards sex. He saw many successful people at a young age, because they indulged or spent too much time on the pursuit of sex, which led to their business is unsustainable. And people who can really achieve great success will transfer their sexual energy to their careers to make themselves more successful; this once again echoes our point of view of improving the kidneys.

Good spleen and stomach, thick eyelids, you will become a rich man when you are young!

If a person sings and sings all day and night, his kidneys tend to decline day by day, and naturally he tends to lose his sense of security. As for his career, it is difficult to move forward smoothly. The easiest way to improve the spleen and stomach is to chew slowly and eat on time. You can carefully observe the big bosses in these shopping malls. When they eat, they usually eat at a leisurely pace, and they will never gobble up their food. From the point of view of Chinese medicine, it is necessary to chew 30 times to eat a mouthful of rice. Only after you chew it fully can your spleen and stomach absorb it better. Not only the nose is related to the kidneys but also the spleen and stomach, the upper eyelids representing Tianzhai Palace are also closely related to the spleen and stomach. When your spleen and stomach are better, generally speaking, the upper eyelid will be thicker. Conversely, the worse the spleen and stomach, the thinner your upper eyelids will be. If a person’s upper eyelids are very, very thick, such a person can easily acquire land at a very young age. So remember to take good care of your spleen and stomach, eat on time, and eat healthy, so that you can become a propertied class as soon as possible.

(Excerpt from this article: The Times published the book “Jane Youth’s Modern Life Change Book”)

Source: Times Publishing

Short URL:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint requires the authorization of this site. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.