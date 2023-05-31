Meloni and 007, after the preview of Affari Renzi launches wiretapping alarm

“Meloni passion 007”, Renzi: “The premier denies or explains”

After the Affaritaliani.it article of Monday 29 May entitled “Meloni Passion 007″, 400 people were spied on: the bomb in Bisignani’s book”, the leader of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi, raise the wiretapping alarm.

“At stake is the democratic stability of a country” says the former prime minister in an interview with Republic with regard to politicians and journalists who, according to the book “The powerful in the time of Giorgia” by Luigi Bisignani and Paolo Madron (Chiarelettere, 2023, 224 pp. 16 euros), they would have been spied on by the Italian secret services.

Now the government, says Renzi, can “say that a lie was written, officially denying it. Or come immediately to explain to Copasir what happenedfor how long and what is happening now”.

In the text by Bisignani and Madron, the power and logic of the Palazzo are addressed and investigated. In one of the eight chapters, which affaritaliani.it read in preview, the relationship between the prime minister and the secret services is analysed, in particular in the field of wiretapping.

According to Paolo Mieli, columnist for Corriere della Sera and historian, Renzi’s goal more than Meloni and Conte. In fact, the leader of Italia viva at the time of the Giallorossi government harshly attacked the People’s Advocate for the failure to transfer the delegation to the secret services.

