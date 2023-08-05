The Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.35 Billion: Tips on How to Win

Title: Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.35 Billion, Second Largest in Lottery History

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar, reaching an astounding $1.35 billion dollars for the August 4th draw. With a cash value of $659.5 million, this enormous prize is now the second largest in the history of the popular lottery.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, participants must select six numbers. Five numbers ranging from 1 to 70 correspond to the white balls, while one number from 1 to 25 corresponds to the golden Mega Ball. Matching all six numbers is required to claim the jackpot, which may be shared among multiple winners. Additionally, matching fewer numbers still offers a chance to win cash prizes.

Apart from the jackpot, Mega Millions provides eight other ways to win. Winners who match five numbers plus the Mega Ball will win the entire jackpot, while those who match five numbers alone will receive a substantial $1 million. Other prize amounts range from $10,000 for four numbers plus the Mega Ball to $2 for simply matching the Mega Ball.

Curious about the odds of winning? Regardless of the prize amount, the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot stands at 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any of the nine prizes are listed below.

– 5 numbers + Mega Ball: jackpot / 1 in 302,575,350

– 5 Numbers: $1,000,000 / 1 in 12,607,306

– 4 Numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000 / 1 in 500,000

– 4 Numbers: $500 / 1 in 38,792

– 3 Numbers + Mega Ball: $200 / 1 in 14,547

– 3 Numbers: $10 / 1 in 606

– 2 Numbers + Mega Ball: $10 / 1 in 693

– 1 Numbers + Mega Ball: $4 / 1 in 89

– Mega Ball: $2 / 1 in 37

When a player wins the Mega Millions jackpot, they have two options for receiving the prize money: annuities or a single lump sum payment in cash. The annuity option involves one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, with each payment being 5% higher than the previous one. This method helps protect winners against inflation but requires taxes to be paid each year. On the other hand, the cash payment option provides a single, lump sum payment, with taxes paid only once.

It is worth noting that Mega Millions is available in 45 states across the United States, excluding Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. Additionally, residents of the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands can also participate. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET, and a ticket costs $2.

This massive Mega Millions jackpot has captivated the nation, leaving many dreaming of striking it rich. Will you be the lucky winner this time?

Note: The information provided in this article is accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change.

