Lupillo Rivera Sparks Speculation with Comments about Geraldine Bazan: Are They Dating?

Title: Lupillo Rivera Sparks Dating Rumors with Geraldine Bazán, But Denies Involvement

Lupillo Rivera, the popular singer, has once again found himself in the spotlight for his personal life. This time, it was due to a comment he made on Instagram about actress Geraldine Bazán, which has raised suspicions among his followers about a possible romantic relationship between them.

Recently, while being spotted at the airport, reporters couldn’t resist questioning Lupillo about his alleged interest in the actress. When asked directly if he liked Geraldine and if he wanted to pursue a relationship with her, Rivera emphatically denied any such possibility, saying, “no, no, no.” However, he cryptically added, “How do you like to tie knives?” leaving journalists perplexed.

Despite his denial, Lupillo responded in a friendly manner, displaying his trademark humor when faced with the paparazzi’s relentless questions. He admitted that he found the actress attractive, but he made it clear that he had no intention of dedicating songs to her, as he respected their relationship, in particular with Gabriel Soto.

The controversy started after Rivera shared a video on Instagram featuring his cellphone, jokingly commenting, “don’t look at me like that, Geraldine.” He later posted a photo on social media, clarifying that it was all meant in good humor.

While Lupillo chose to avoid addressing the question about whether he would write a song about Belinda, his ex-partner, he did express his excitement about presenting his new studio album in Mexico City. The singer also mentioned that he had fully recovered from a recent appendix surgery.

As fans eagerly await any further updates on Rivera’s personal life, the speculation surrounding his connection with Geraldine Bazán continues to ignite curiosity. Only time will tell if there is any truth behind these dating rumors or if it was all simply a playful exchange on social media.

