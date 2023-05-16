Home » Meloni at the Council of Europe: “International law at risk”. VIDEO
by admin
Ukraine, Meloni: “International law under attack with Russian aggressive war”

The Council of Europe was created to defend fundamental rights and international law, “values ​​which are now under attack in Europe with the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine”. The Prime Minister said so Giorgia Meloni in Reykjavik, Iceland, where he participates in the Council of Europe. “The idea of ​​a summit that hasn’t been held since 2005 actually came from Turin. I’m glad we played a role in this sense”, said Meloni. “If the rules of international law are broken, this happens and it is a world that does not suit anyone,” she added.

Italy-France: Meloni, the controversies unleashed by Paris are matters of internal politics – The controversies unleashed by France are “matters of internal politics that don’t interest me”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Reykjavik, Iceland, where she participates in the Council of Europe. “I am interested in the issues on which the international community must have the strength to intervene, the rest are internal policy issues”, said Meloni who, on a potential meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, replied: “We will talk to everyone As you know, I will then go to the G7 from here and there will be an opportunity to talk to everyone”, he added.

Administrative: Meloni, very satisfied with the first one – “I am very satisfied with the first round of local elections”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Reykjavik, Iceland, where she participates in the Council of Europe. Satisfaction for those “municipalities in which the result was not obvious, and the 4 out of 6 obtained in the first round is a good result. I wish all the elected mayors good luck”, said Meloni.

THE VIDEO WITH THE STATEMENTS OF PREMIER GIORGIA MELONI

