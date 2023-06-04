Meloni: “Being patriots is not an infamy, but a shared element”

Meloni: “It is not irrelevant that today these ideas have become central to the political debate”

“It is not a foregone fact that today, in the headquarters of the Senate Library, we are discussing Nation and Homeland. It is not irrelevant that today these ideas have become central in the political debate, in the historical, philosophical, juridical one and have come out of a marginality in which they had been relegated for decades. Because obviously you consider, wrongly, retrograde, reactionary, obsolete, if not downright dangerous ideas”. Republic DayGeorgia Melons claims the fact that he has cleared the concept of homeland and nation and he does so by speaking at the conference Nation, homeland, rediscovered ideas“.

Homeland and nation, the premier’s full speech

“Good morning everyone. I greet and thank the President Pera who promoted and organized the conference today and I thank him for having gathered around the table some of the most authoritative Italian historians, political scientists and jurists for a discussion on two ideas that are particularly close to my heart: the concept of nation and that of homeland. Fundamental concepts of political philosophy, of the history of ideas that have produced an immense literature and about which there would obviously be a lot to say. I certainly don’t want and cannot compete with the scholars who have accepted the invitation of another great intellectual like President Pera, but I don’t want to give up providing some food for thought”.

“The first element may seem almost trivial, but in my opinion it is not. It is not a foregone fact that today, in the headquarters of the Senate Library, we are discussing Nation and Homeland. It is not irrelevant that today these ideas have become central to the political, historical, philosophical and legal debate and have come out of a marginality in which they had been relegated for decades. Because you obviously wrongly consider retrograde, reactionary, obsolete, even sometimes dangerous ideas. I, on the other hand, have always thought that both the nation and the homeland were natural societies, that is, something that is naturally in the hearts of men and peoples and disregards any convention. Just as a natural society is the family, which is no coincidence that one of the fathers of the Risorgimento like Mazzini defined the “Homeland of the heart”.

